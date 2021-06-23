Financial institution threats observed through ATM attacks
Financially motivated cybercrime observed on underground forums and marketplaces runs on a central understanding that all participants are in the business to make money. The means to achieve this goal vary with the different levels of sophistication or technical understanding required to conduct a specific type of attack. However, we continue to observe threat actors attempt different tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against financial institutions and their information technology (IT) infrastructure to steal customer account information.www.informationweek.com