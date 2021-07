It occurred 50 years ago this month, a story known primarily by people now dead but one that is vital for our times and for all time. It is a tale about the Pentagon Papers, the Unitarian Universalist Church, a teeny publishing house, a radical historian, a renegade Pentagon employee, a couple of suitcases spilling over with secret documents, a meeting on Boston Common, a few FBI agents, and — here is the poetry and poignance of it all — a tourist walk called the Freedom Trail.