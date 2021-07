A 49-year-old woman in New York who was beaten senseless with a crowbar by her jealous husband, succumbed to her injuries on Friday.The incident took place on the morning of 14 June when Julio Aponte, 63, bashed the head of his wife Maria Kelly at a Washington Heights bus stop. He yelled “how dare you cheat on me?” and continued beating her even when she was lying unconscious on the ground.On Monday, the police said that Kelly died Friday at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital due to the extent of her injuries, reported New York Daily News. It quoted the...