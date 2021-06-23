Increased Cooperation Between Access Brokers, Ransomware Operators Reviewed
Cybercriminals consistently have shown the ability to adapt to changes in the underground threat landscape and evolving company security protocols with resiliency to increase the success rate of their nefarious activity and maximize profits. A growing trend in adaptive techniques we recently observed was the increase in cooperation between vendors of compromised access, access brokers, ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and affiliated ransomware operators unassociated with a group.www.informationweek.com