Increased Cooperation Between Access Brokers, Ransomware Operators Reviewed

Dubbed ChaChi by researchers at BlackBerry, the RAT has recently shifted its focus from government agencies to schools in the US. A Remote Access Trojan is targeting schools and universities with ransomware attacks. Christened ChaChi by the BlackBerry Threat Research and Intelligence SPEAR team, the RAT is being used by operators of the PYSA ransomware, according to a report released by BlackBerry on Wednesday. Specifically, ChaChi has been discovered in data breaches of K-12 schools and higher education facilities in the U.S. as well as the U.K.