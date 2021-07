An update from the City-Cowley County Health Department on COVID 19 vaccination efforts. They say vaccination efforts in the county, that were very robust in the first three months of 2021, continue to be slow. Currently, 11,576 people have completed the required two dose vaccine series required to develop immunity to COVID-19. An additional 1,625 people have had one dose of vaccine. In total 13,021 Cowley County residents have had at least one dose of vaccine. The overall goal of having 21,000 people vaccinated (creating a community immunity minimum threshold of 60%) is far from being attained at this point in time.