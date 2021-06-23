Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mellman: McConnell's specious argument against federal voting laws

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWZTl_0acrxTA600
© Greg Nash

In his long, largely unprincipled pursuit of power at any price, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has proved particularly adept at inventing constitutional principles and American history from whole cloth.

So it was when McConnell fabricated the claim that the Senate didn’t confirm Supreme Court nominees in presidential election years; and so it is today, when he opposes federal voting rights legislation on the grounds that it “assault[s]… the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”

Here again McConnell’s argument has no basis in either the text of the Constitution or the history of our republic.

Start with the text.

Article 1, Section 4 states, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof...” Hmm, so far it sounds like the Republican leader may be correct.

However, the sentence continues “...but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

The Constitution does not vest ultimate power for deciding how elections will be conducted with the states. Rather it does exactly the opposite. It lets states set the rules for federal elections unless Congress decides it wants different rules.

No less a conservative than Justice Antonin Scalia, gave explicit voice to this view, writing for a Supreme Court majority, “The power of Congress over the ‘Times, Places and Manner’ of congressional elections is paramount, and may be exercised at any time, and to any extent which it deems expedient; Times, Places, and Manner … are comprehensive words, which embrace authority to provide a complete code for congressional elections.”

The Constitution, and its authoritative interpreters, say McConnell is wrong.

History also demonstrates McConnell’s error.

For instance, while we take for granted the idea of House elections from congressional Districts, that scheme was imposed on states not by the Constitution, but by Congress regulating our electoral system.

In 1870-71, with the backing of the same Republican Party McConnell purports to lead, Congress again asserted its control over elections, through the Enforcement Acts which, among other enactments, established federal penalties for interfering with a person’s right to vote and permitted federal oversight of state and local elections.

And where do today’s voters stand on national standards for running elections? Strongly supportive.

To take but one example, a recent Monmouth poll found 69 percent of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favoring “national guidelines to allow vote by mail and in-person early voting in federal elections in every state.”

Public opinion, Constitutional mandates and America’s history all converge in rendering McConnell’s state’s rights argument against federal voting laws specious.

While our Constitution did give the federal government complete authority over how elections should be conducted, to satisfy the demands of slavers, the Constitution originally left questions about who could vote mostly in the hands of state legislatures.

Over time though, some state restrictions became intolerable. The Constitution was amended in 1870 to prevent states from denying citizens the right to vote “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Fifty years later, the founding document was amended again to prevent states from denying the right to vote “on account of sex.”

Both of these amendments empowered Congress to enforce them “by appropriate legislation,” reinforcing federal power over elections.

In short, Leader McConnell has neither a constitutional nor an historical leg to stand on in asserting that states have the right “to decide how to run their own elections.”

The American principle, the constitutional principle, was articulated by James Madison at Virginia’s constitutional ratification convention where he argued that equality required that elections “should be uniform throughout the continent.” Contra McConnell, the Constitution Madison helped write enables those uniformities to be dictated by federal law.

Mellman is president of The Mellman Group and has helped elect 30 U.S. senators, 12 governors and dozens of House members. Mellman served as pollster to Senate Democratic leaders for over 20 years, as president of the American Association of Political Consultants, and is president of Democratic Majority for Israel.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Voting Rights#State Legislatures#U S Constitution#Senate#Legislature#Times#Places#House#Monmouth#Americans#Republicans#The Constitution Madison#The Mellman Group#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

The Supreme Court clearly won't protect voting rights. But Congress can.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a severe blow to a crowning achievement of the civil rights movement and the nation's best defense against racially discriminatory voting laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court's ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee makes it substantially harder for voters to challenge such laws, hacking away at federal courts' power to protect Americans from efforts to impede their access to the ballot box. It's the latest sign that if the voting rights of all Americans are to be defended, Congress, not the nation's highest court, will have to provide that defense.
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

McConnell Says Federal Standard May Be Needed to Protect College Sports

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday federal legislation “probably is necessary” to protect college sports after a Supreme Court ruling that loosened the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s control and cleared the way for greater compensation for student-athletes. McConnell said there now are a variety of state laws regarding how...
Congress & Courtswkms.org

McConnell Urges Slashing Federal Unemployment; Touts Vaccines

Kentucky has the third highest increase in unemployment claims nationally ━ according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of labor ━ with 9,172 new filings. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with state business officials Monday to talk about Kentucky’s post-pandemic economic recovery. He said the extra $300 in federal benefits is the reason fewer people are returning to the workforce.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McConnell's process approach to policy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to blunt momentum for the bipartisan infrastructure bill by focusing on process before policy. Why it matters: The author of "The Long Game" is once again trying to dictate the terms of congressional action by demanding Democratic leaders delink President Biden's second infrastructure plan from his first. The strategy lets McConnell gain some control of the debate, even if he ultimately supports the package.
Congress & Courtsnewtoncountytimes.com

Justice department files lawsuit against georgia's new voting law

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over recent voting procedures adopted by Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law in March 2021. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of Senate Bill 202 under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
La Plata County, CODurango Herald

Voting laws aren’t tilted against minorities

So tired of dishonest elected officials. Obviously I can’t be alone in such a thought!. I watched C-Span today to listen to senatorial comments on the proposal to federalize the voting process in America – a proposal in itself counter to our constitution. Lo and behold, there’s our senior Sen. Michael Bennet, orating from the Senate floor. He absolutely stated that our voting process in America is “Jim Crow,” racially tilted against minorities.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The preposterous arguments against D.C. statehood are on full display

FOR ONLY the second time in the nation’s history, the Senate this week held a hearing on whether to grant statehood to the District of Columbia. Not much new was said, and it is unlikely the testimony will change any votes. Nonetheless, the hearing shined a spotlight on the continuing injustice of the disenfranchisement of the residents who live in the nation’s capital.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Manchin will vote yes to begin debate on election overhaul bill, Schumer says. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an agreement, and Manchin will vote yes to open debate on the election overhaul bill. Schumer says that he’s agreed to give Manchin’s proposal...