Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Friday, July 2, at 22:00 ET in a battle between two squads sitting on opposite sides of their respective conference. The Seattle Storm have back-to-back losses for the first time this season but are still tied with the Las Vegas Aces both on top of the West and of the whole league. The Atlanta Dream on the other hand, are coming off a victory that ended their previous three-game losing streak but are still second to last both in the East and in the whole WNBA.