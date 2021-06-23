Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Tampa Bay Lightning will meet with the New York Islanders in NHL action in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). The Lightning’s offense put on a fantastic performance in their last match. Early in Game Five, the Lightning took command and never missed a beat. The Lightning controlled the match from beginning to end defeating the Islanders 8-0.www.tonyspicks.com