Okay, there are some bumps in the road. But your weekly Tarot reading for July 5 has some good advice to help you come out of this week as a winner!. Are you ready to get creative and put your problem-solving skills to good use? Because this week’s cards foretell frustrating delays, unexpected challenges, and unforeseen setbacks. It does not sound hopeful, but I promise you that this could be fortuitous! We all face obstacles beyond our control at some point or another, and yes, it’s not easy, but it is manageable.