Intel 471 Breach Report

InformationWeek
 13 days ago

In May 2021, we observed and reported about 301 potential breach events from threat actors offering to sell unauthorized access to data, compromised networks or systems. There was minimal change in reported statistics from April 2021 to May 2021.

News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Intel expands 5G portfolio

Intel staked a claim as the leading provider of chips for virtualised RANs (vRAN) as it unveiled new additions to its 5G and edge product portfolios during an advance MWC21 Barcelona briefing. The vendor introduced its Intel Network Platform, which includes system-level reference architectures, drivers and software building blocks. The...
Technologyaithority.com

Intel Editorial: Intel Is Foundational To Unleashing The Possibilities Of 5G

Intel’s leaders know interest in 5G and its future benefits will drive new business value with endless opportunities. The following is an opinion editorial by Dan Rodriguez of Intel Corporation. For years, the future of communications has been steadily marching toward 5G. Technology is central to every aspect of our...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Intel, Jio forge 5G partnership

Intel partnered with Reliance Jio to jointly develop 5G technologies as the operator seeks to accelerate network transformation and a goal to deliver affordable internet connectivity to all Indians. In a pre-MWC21 Barcelona briefing held by Intel yesterday (21 June) Dan Rodriguez, VP and GM of its Network Platforms Group,...
Businessinforisktoday.com

Kroll Data Breach Report: Less-Regulated Industries Targeted

The number of data breach notifications jumped 140% in 2020 from the previous year, with a surge in attacks against less-regulated industries, according to Kroll's 2021 Data Breach Outlook. When they targeted less-regulated industries - such as food and beverage, construction and agriculture - attackers were "making some assumptions that...
ComputersPC Perspective

Big Changes At Intel

If you haven’t heard yet, there has been a big shake up at Intel, with the long time lead of their Xeon and data centre Navin Shenoy leaving the company next week after Pat Gelsinger split the single unit into one focusing on data center and AI; the other on networking and network edge. Sandra Rivera, who has been Intel’s chief people officer and head of the Network Platforms Group will handle the data side, while Nick McKeown who joined Intel in 2019 after leaving Barefoot Networks, which he helped found, will handle the networking side. They will both report directly to Pat Gelsinger.
Businessanandtech.com

Intel Licenses SiFive’s Portfolio for Intel Foundry Services on 7nm

Today’s announcement from SiFive comes in two parts; this part is significant as it recognizes that Intel will be enabling SiFive’s IP portfolio on its 7nm manufacturing process for upcoming foundry customers. We are expecting Intel to offer a wide variety of its own IP, such as some of the x86 cores, memory controllers, PCIe controllers, and accelerators, however the depth of its third party IP support has not been fully established at this point. SiFive’s IP is the first (we believe) official confirmation of specific IP that will be supported.
BusinessNetwork World

CEO Gelsinger shakes up Intel

A new CEO invariably means a reorganization around his/her vision of things and an attempt to address perceived problems in the company’s organizational structure. In hindsight, that’s another clue that Bob Swan wasn’t long for the CEO’s job at Intel, since he never did a reorg. Pat Gelsinger, who has...
Businessaithority.com

Ermetic Reports Nearly 100% Of Companies Experienced A Cloud Data Breach In Past 18 Months

According to IDC Survey of 200 Security Decision Makers, 63% of Organizations Experienced Exposure of Sensitive Data. Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, announced the results of a research study conducted by global market intelligence firm IDC which found that 98% of the companies surveyed had experienced at least one cloud data breach in the past 18 months compared to 79% last year. Meanwhile, 67% reported three or more such breaches, and 63% said they had sensitive data exposed.
Businesschannele2e.com

Intel Reorganization Details

Intel has announced a reorganization and executive leadership moves to better focus on opportunities involving data centers, artificial intelligence, network and edge, software, accelerated computing systems and graphics. The reorganization surfaces roughly four months after Intel hired former VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger to shake up the chip giant. Although Intel...
BusinessFudzilla

Intel promotes Koduri

Will head Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group. Former AMD exec who turned to Chipzilla, Raja Koduri, has been promoted in a shake-up at Intel. Koduri will lead the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, a newly formed business unit that will increase the company’s focus in the key growth areas of high performance computing and graphics.
SoftwareCIO

Driving AI Expansion with Intel oneAPI

The holy grail of cross platform, heterogenous computing is within sight since Intel announced its pathfinding oneAPI initiative a couple years ago. With the increasing pace of advancements in high performance computing, compute acceleration and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, this cross platform, hardware-agnostic vision is key to driving technology toward the betterment of humankind, a shared aspiration of both Intel and Dell Technologies.
Technology9to5Mac

LinkedIn breach reportedly exposes data of 92% of users, including inferred salaries [U]

Update: PrivacyShark appears to have been the first to report this, and has now obtained a statement from LinkedIn, below. A second massive LinkedIn breach reportedly exposes the data of 700M users, which is more than 92% of the total 756M users. The database is for sale on the dark web, with records including phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation data, and inferred salaries.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Report: Server Chip Shortage Worsens, Intel and AMD in Tight Supply

It's no secret that the tech industry is facing shortages far and wide, with everything from the best graphics cards to gaming consoles and ICs being in short supply. According to a report from DigTimes today, when it comes to ICs for servers and datacenters, the problem is worsening, with delivery lead times for some critical server chips extending to 52 – 70 weeks.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Apple and Intel reportedly tap 3nm chip tech for 2022 iPad and laptops

Apple and Intel could launch chips based on cutting-edge 3-nanometer production as soon as 2022, industry sources claim, with both companies said to have jumped on TSMC’s next-gen processes. Though it’ll be some time before 3nm is the standard for processors, the promise is a cut in power consumption while at the same time boosting performance.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Report: Intel to release 3nm processors for laptops in 2023

Nikkei Asia today published a new report about TSMC’s next-generation chip production technology. According to the report, both Intel and Apple are planning to use TSMC’s upcoming 3nm-based chip manufacturing process. Both Intel and Apple have started testing their chip designs and the manufacturing of these chip designs are expected to happen in late 2022. When compared to the current 5nm-based chips, 3nm-based chips are expected to offer 10%-15% improved performance and 25% to 30% reduced power consumption.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

US insurance giant AJG reports data breach after ransomware attack

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), a US-based global insurance brokerage and risk management firm, is mailing breach notification letters to potentially impacted individuals following a ransomware attack that hit its systems in late September. "Working with the cybersecurity and forensic specialists to determine what may have happened and what information may...
Softwarebloomberglaw.com

Mass Ransomware Hack Used IT Software Flaws, Researchers Say (3)

Hackers said to have exploited vulnerabilities in Kaseya code. The hackers behind a mass ransomware attack exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities in IT management software made by. Kaseya Ltd. , the latest sign of the skill and aggressiveness of the Russia-linked group believed responsible for the incidents, cybersecurity researchers said...

