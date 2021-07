Boris Johnson isn’t the only person eager to show off the charms of Cornwall to the world. Television executives are apparently fixated on the two most south-westerly counties of England – and our TV sets are as close as most of us will get to Devon and Cornwall this over-subscribed staycation summer. Returning for its fourth, hugely popular (second only to Bake Off in this Channel 4 time slot) series, the opener of the John Nettles-narrated series features the head gardener at Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan, Tristan, a trawler skipper live-streams his latest catch to his customers, and a wildlife ranger takes care of wild beavers.