A lorry driver has been called a “hero” for inviting other motorists to watch the England vs Germany game on his TV while they were stuck in traffic on the M62 motorway.Barrie Pulford, 57, screened the Euro 2020 game from a television he placed in the footwell of his truck, after a Carling van had burst into flames, causing a 13-mile tailback.The fire started just after 1pm on Tuesday, resulting in large queues on the westbound lanes of the M62. With football fans worried they would be unable to watch the 5pm kick-off, Mr Pulford came to the rescue.A crowd...