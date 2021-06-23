Tusculum To Host Transfer Students At Open House July 8
Tusculum University will host an open house event on campus July 8 for students interested in transferring from another institution. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day in the Meen Center’s Brotherton Boardroom, prospective transfer students can meet with representatives from the admissions, financial aid and student support offices, as well as other Tusculum University staff members, a press release from the university said.www.greenevillesun.com