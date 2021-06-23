Cancel
Tusculum, TN

Tusculum To Host Transfer Students At Open House July 8

Greeneville Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTusculum University will host an open house event on campus July 8 for students interested in transferring from another institution. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day in the Meen Center’s Brotherton Boardroom, prospective transfer students can meet with representatives from the admissions, financial aid and student support offices, as well as other Tusculum University staff members, a press release from the university said.

