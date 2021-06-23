Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland Police will no longer stop drivers for ‘minor infractions’ to reduce stops for ‘people of color’

By Gregory Hoyt
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, OR – According to reports, Portland Police will no longer be stopping motorists for minor traffic infractions, such as equipment failures or expired plates. The rationale behind this move is, reportedly, to reduce disproportionate stops of non-white drivers on the road. Reports also indicate a slight modification on how...

www.lawenforcementtoday.com
Community Policy
Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Larson
Person
Mike Schmidt
Person
Ted Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Civil Unrest#Portland Police Bureau#Mrandyngo#Ppb Data#The Associated Press#Rapid Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Portland, ORUS News and World Report

Portland Police Change Traffic Stop and Search Procedures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon's largest city are being advised to no longer pursue low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday. In addition, if police do stop a driver they must...
Portland, ORMy Clallam County

Portland police get new rules for making traffic stops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that in addition, if police do stop...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

Gun violence is surging in Portland. What can be done to stop it?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence is on the rise across the city of Portland. In 2019, Portland had 389 shootings, according to data from the Portland Police Bureau. Just one year later, that number more than doubled, skyrocketing to almost 900. The violence has continued in 2021. Through May, police...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Police groups sue over Minnesota deadly force law

ST. PAUL -- A coalition of Minnesota law enforcement groups sued Friday, July 2, over a recently enacted law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police. Their lawsuit challenges a 2020 law on the grounds it would violate an officer’s constitutional right against self incrimination....
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla law enforcement agencies launch Operation Dry Water

Everyone knows the acronym DUI is for driving under the influence, but what about boating while under the influence?. Operation Dry Water will began Friday, July 2, and ends Sunday, July 4. It’s a nationally coordinated effort to enforce and raise awareness about boating under the influence. There will be an increased number of patrols on the water this weekend.
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

2 people help stop attack on Henderson police officer

Two good Samaritans aided a Henderson police officer who was being attacked early Saturday evening. About 6:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Green Valley Parkway about battery incident, where the suspect left the scene on foot, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.
TrafficThe Independent

Driver going wrong way on motorway stopped by police

Worrying footage shows a police officer in Nevada risking their own safety to stop a motorist driving the wrong way on a busy highway. The brave State Trooper can be seen quickly shifting lanes to cut off a car at risk of driving head-on into oncoming traffic. As the two...
Portland, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police identify driver, bicyclist in Friday collision

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland bicyclist remains in critical condition Monday afternoon following a crash with a car on Washington Avenue Friday. David Campbell, 36, was riding the bicycle near East Kidder Street at about 6:15 p.m. Friday when it was involved in a crash with a car driven by Christopher Legassy, 50, of South Portland, Portland police said Monday afternoon.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Police Officer Stops a Guy for Speeding

A young man got pulled over by a patrol officer, and his girlfriend was also in the car with him. While the officer read out his offenses, he tried making excuses, but the girlfriend had other ideas. John and his girlfriend were driving on a freeway when a patrol officer...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Focus on Stopping Drunk Drivers Over the 4th of July

Summertime and the 4th of July holiday weekend are when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol. It's hot, it's when more friends and family get together and it's also when we get outside to celebrate with fireworks, festivals, and all things 'Merica. Remember, even though we're all excited about the holiday, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure that before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone. Also, if you're hosting a party, make sure your guests have a sober ride home.
Traffictimes-georgian.com

Swindle: Navigating a police stop for DUI

Do not drink and drive; even if only one beer was consumed. No one wants to hurt someone else or themselves. No one wants to get arrested, go to jail, risk losing their license, pay huge fines, have insurance go through the roof, and perhaps even lose a great job.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Heat stops TriMet MAX, Portland Streetcar

Transit service is suspended until Tuesday at the earlier because of record-breaking temperatures.With temperatures above 100 degrees throughout the Portland metro area, TriMet announced shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, that it was suspending all MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar services until Tuesday morning, June 29. TriMet said the suspension is due to the extreme heat. Buses will still be running throughout the city. TriMet suggests people visit trimet.org/#alerts/ before using public transit to see if their route is disrupted. Earlier Sunday afternoon, TriMet announced that through Monday, MAX trains will be delayed when temperatures hit 90 degrees. The WES Commuter Rail will be delayed when temperatures are over 100 degrees and it will be served by shuttle buses when temperatures reach over 105 degrees. TriMet recommends people only use transit for essential trips during extreme weather due to the health impacts of the high heat. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Law Enforcementrand.org

Stop, Start or Continue? A National Survey of the Police About Traffic Stops

If 2020 was the great undoing for the police and the people they serve, 2021 and beyond could be a time of examining and changing the role of the police. There have been calls to disarm, defund, reimagine, and repurpose the police. Some advocacies suggest moving critical functions away from undertrained police employing force to control those in a mental health crisis. Some favor lessening the frequency of enforcement contacts (PDF) in general. Others call for merely hitting “delete” to end a variety of police practices and duties. One function in this “full stop” future is to end police traffic stops.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
Collegesillinoisnewsnow.com

WIU Office of Public Safety Report 07-02-2021

The crime log incidents posted may not match the crime statistics as reported in the Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report per the federal Clery Act, as the crime log is compiled using the Illinois Crimes Code and the crime statistics are required by law to be compiled using the Federal Uniformed Crime Reporting definitions.
Public SafetyHerald-Journal

When it comes to firearm sales violations, focus on major, not minor, infractions

A couple weeks ago I read a news article by several journalists from The Trace and USA today. It was a discussion of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) oversight of gun dealers. While this report had many facts, it put few of them in context. I thought the article misrepresented most gun dealers and the ATF. While I think there are many things we can do to keep guns out of the hands of bad people, changing the rules for people who have federal firearm licenses is not high on my list.