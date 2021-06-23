Portland Police will no longer stop drivers for ‘minor infractions’ to reduce stops for ‘people of color’

Transit service is suspended until Tuesday at the earlier because of record-breaking temperatures.With temperatures above 100 degrees throughout the Portland metro area, TriMet announced shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, that it was suspending all MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar services until Tuesday morning, June 29. TriMet said the suspension is due to the extreme heat. Buses will still be running throughout the city. TriMet suggests people visit trimet.org/#alerts/ before using public transit to see if their route is disrupted. Earlier Sunday afternoon, TriMet announced that through Monday, MAX trains will be delayed when temperatures hit 90 degrees. The WES Commuter Rail will be delayed when temperatures are over 100 degrees and it will be served by shuttle buses when temperatures reach over 105 degrees. TriMet recommends people only use transit for essential trips during extreme weather due to the health impacts of the high heat. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}