Turtles in our Midst: Familiarity Breeds Conservation

By By Pamela Meier
zip06.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people think of turtles, the water is always bluer far from home. Sea turtles, those ethereal denizens of the deep, are universally adored. The silhouette of a turtle with flippers is a ubiquitous symbol of everything remotely ocean-related. People spend real money to travel to distant beaches to help protect sea turtle nests. But ask anyone about local turtles—those struggling to survive in our own backyards—and you’re likely to get a blank stare. We have turtles here?

www.zip06.com
#Sea Turtle#Water Resources#Turtles#Box Turtle#Salt Water
