SimpleNexus integrates with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service to give lenders a simpler, faster way to verify borrower assets, income and employment

The demand for housing in Utah is high, thanks to a strong economy and job market that attract people to, and keep people in, the Beehive State. Economic forecasters foresee the demand continuing to grow as the population continues to swell, making investment properties, such as apartment complexes and rentals, a promising venture. However, a tightened federal lending rule could present challenges for investors, in that it could make getting mortgage loans for these types of properties more difficult and, in many instances, more expensive.