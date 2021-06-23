One dead, another wounded after rideshare driver shot passengers, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another injured after two passengers got into a fight with a rideshare driver early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Chevron gas station at the corner of Monroe Drive and Piedmont Avenue right before 5 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

Investigators said two men called for a rideshare when they got into a fight with the driver. It is unclear if the men were being dropped off or being picked up.

Police said the the rideshare driver shot the two men. A third person was with them and ran following the shooting.

“There are two weapons recovered. We do have his, the rideshare driver, and we trying to determine if the second weapon is also his or it belongs to other passengers,” said Lt. Daniel Genson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said one man died and the other was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators said the driver of the rideshare was cooperating with police.

“We are really anticipating an interview with the rideshare survivor, victim and the third person who was riding in the car,” Genson said.

Lance Jesse owns an auto repair shop nearby. He told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway that incidents like this affect business.

“It’s a little bit of double whammy for people like me. We had the bridge burn down that impacted the business a little bit and now we have things like this and the pandemic hasn’t helped at all. It’s a tough situation,” Jesse said.

He said Atlanta police tend to respond quickly to emergencies in the area.

“Hopefully that continues and hopefully we get a strong police force to keep these types of crimes from happening,” Jesse said.

There are several surveillance cameras posted around the gas station. Police said they hope to get a copy of the video to help determine what sparked the shooting.

©2021 Cox Media Group