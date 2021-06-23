16 Colorful Summer Pillow Covers To Add To Your Décor
Dress up your home for the summer with some creative summer-themed décor scattered around your indoor and outdoor areas. One of the simplest ways to get started is to hang a refreshing front door wreath dressed in the colors of summer and perhaps a touch of summer-specific flowers. After that you can place a few summer pillow covers over your regular pillows in the living room and in your patio. This will mix things up a little without really requiring you to replace your pillow selection.www.architectureartdesigns.com