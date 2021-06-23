Cancel
Guilford, CT

GHS Class of 2021: Salutatory Address

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone, and good day. And aren’t we all just so happy to be here on the historic Guilford Green? Here today, celebrating as a community and as a family, not just the end of the most difficult year some of us have ever had but also the closing chapter of one of the most important parts of our lives. 18 years. 12 grades. 272 different stories. And they’ve all brought us to this point—ready to move on, but not ready to forget. We cherish the memories, but now we’re ready to go out and explore the world.

