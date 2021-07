A reporter on board the HMS Defender has claimed the crew of the Royal Navy destroyer was on “high alert” and gunfire was heard after Russia claimed its forces fired warning shots at the warship after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.The Russian Defence Ministry said shots were fired and bombs dropped in the path of the vessel in waters off Crimea, but the Ministry of Defence has denied the claims.In a statement posted on Twitter, the MoD said: "No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent...