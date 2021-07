If you decide to buy the Huawei Sound, you’ll probably purchase the best sounding speakers in the compact form factor segment. This is our full review. As with many recent Huawei products, since the bans on the company were applied, many of its products offer a different user experience in China than in the rest of the world. It might not even be a stretch in saying that some Huawei products are completely different outside of its homeland, from a user experience perspective.