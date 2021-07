After more than 30 years devoted to admission at the College, Ann McDermott ’79 has announced her departure as director of admission, a position she’s held since 1994. During her tenure, McDermott has admitted more than 20,000 Crusaders and spearheaded pivotal developments in the Holy Cross admission process, including the College’s decision in 2005 to become one of the first in the country to go test-optional, embracing a move to the Common Application and increasing student diversity at the College.