One Surprising Reason for Pain
The apostle Paul employs a startling phrase in 2 Corinthians 6:10 — “sorrowful, yet always rejoicing.” It’s startling because he is talking about his own testimony of rejoicing in sorrow, and those two experiences run consecutively in his life. Sorrow and joy coexisted in his experience at the same time. It’s simply a truism of life that good things and bad things are always happening, all the time, simultaneously in our lives. That’s normal Christian living. Picking up from this point, here’s Pastor John, preaching in Vancouver in 2015.www.desiringgod.org