Thunder Jacket fight off modern-day insomnia on ‘Losing Sleep’

Look, if we told you that here comes your goth gf armed with “Bleach,” you’d rightfully think something kinky, and maybe even toxic, is about to go down. But that’s not the case here, as the goth gf in question is not the spooky girl you dated in high school but rather an alt-pop duo from Los Angeles. And the “Bleach” they arrive with today (July 2) is a playful new track all about wanting to get the fuck out of town after a breakup. We’ve all done it, goth gf or not.