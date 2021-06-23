Thunder Jacket fight off modern-day insomnia on ‘Losing Sleep’
As we emerge from this dastardly pandemic age, we’ll be witnessing a lot of art that was created over the period of quarantine and lockdown, tales of struggle and trauma that no doubt permeated through many of our lives. But things weren’t exactly wonderful in the chaotic days before last March, and the art created pre-COVID is no doubt equally as relevant as we resume a so-called normalcy. For Thunder Jacket and the Boston alt-rock band’s new single “Losing Sleep,” the lead track off yesterday’s (June 22) appropriately-titled Before Times EP, feelings of restlessness and uncertainty were already amongst us long before COVID arrived.vanyaland.com