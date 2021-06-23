Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina shooting: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shots fired in Spartanburg County

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evaKe_0acrvbCc00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted Tuesday night in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, authorities said.

According to WSPA and WYFF, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Old Canaan Road. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find two people who had been shot, as well as two others who directed investigators to a crashed car on Rogers Lane, the news outlets reported. Deputies said they discovered one person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators learned that two more people had fled the scene of the wreck, according to the news outlets. An off-duty deputy held one of them at gunpoint, and investigators tracked down the other person, who had suffered two gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Emergency crews rushed the three who had been shot to the hospital, where one person remains in critical condition, the news outlets reported.

Deputies said they are questioning three people but have not revealed whether any of them will face charges in connection with the incident, according to WSPA.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wspa#Wyff#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman run over by truck on Florida beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was injured Saturday after a pickup truck ran her over as she was laying on a Florida beach, investigators said. The Florida Highway Patrol said a truck was driving on the beach around 2:20 p.m. when the driver failed to see the woman in the sand at Grayton Beach, WEAR reported.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Miami Beach condo evacuated after building damage found

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters ordered residents to evacuate a three-story condominium in Miami Beach on Saturday night after structural issues were found. The evacuation occurred after Miami Beach Fire Rescue members responded to a call about a vacant unit at about 7:30 p.m. EDT, WPLG reported. Firefighters called a building inspector to view the structure, according to the Miami Herald. The inspector spotted a flooring system failure in the vacant unit and damage to exterior walls, the newspaper reported.