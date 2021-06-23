Cancel
Frankfort, KY

Labor Secretary: 2-3 Years Needed To Fix Jobless Claims System

wxbc1043.com
 11 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky’s labor secretary says fixing the state’s outdated system for processing jobless claims could take up to three years. Labor Secretary Larry Roberts spoke Tuesday before a legislative panel delving into problems with the pandemic-stressed system. Roberts says the state is in the latter stages of selecting a contractor to take on the job of reworking and rebuilding the system. But he says that could take two to three years. He says state officials are looking for ways to make more immediate improvements. Like other states, Kentucky’s unemployment system was overwhelmed by claims for jobless aid caused by COVID-19.

