“Success” has become a relative term. For some, it arrives in waves. For others, it’s expected each calendar year. That couldn’t be more true in New England, where the source of their success was unchanged for nearly two decades. Now, a year removed from the departure of No. 12, the Patriots enter one of the most crucial seasons in Bill Belichick’s tenure if he eyes an elongated tenure in Foxboro as the AFC quickly strengthens around him.