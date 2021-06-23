Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

‘Love Island’ is back and so are the signature water bottles: Here’s how to shop this year’s merch

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9BDv_0acrvPYm00

Summer is here and with it comes the return of none other than Love Island . Following its hiatus last year, ITV answered our prayers and announced that its beloved reality TV series would be back on our screens from Monday 28 June. Proving that 2021 might well be the year of the summer of love.

While there’s currently no confirmation on where the villa is, it will most likely be back in its OG location of Mallorca with Laura Whitmore returning as this year’s presenter.

As for this year’s romantic hopefuls, ITV announced the islanders on social media, with an important post the day prior encouraging fans to be compassionate towards the contestants, in line with its new welfare measures , writing: “We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

If all this news has got you excited, we’ve got an even better announcement for you, the signature Love Island water bottles are back, but with a brand new look – and we think it’s going to be 100 per cent your type on paper. They’re now available in a slimmer design, have a matte white finish and are insulated, so your water will stay chilled for longer.

But that’s not the only merch on offer, so if you want to inject some Love Island glamour into your life, we’ve found all the best tote bags, washbags and more ahead of this year’s show – chances are you’ll have your head turned.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Love Island Official new insulated water bottle, personalised: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL2SX_0acrvPYm00

If the news of Love Island ’s return didn’t get you excited, these new water bottles sure as hell will. While they feature the same straw lid, they have a slimmer design and a matte white finish, but best of all, they boast an insulated body, making them suitable for both hot and cold drinks. Of course, you can personalise with our name, choosing a pink, blue or orange font. You’re not going to be mugged off with this one.

Buy now

Love Island Official classic water bottle: £8, Loveislandshop.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjorn_0acrvPYm00

Of course, if you’d rather stick with the OG, this bottle has a clear outer and a capacity of 740ml. If you want to add a flavour to your water, it features a removable fruit infuser, which is right up our street. This one however is not personalisable.

Buy now

Love Island Official hold suitcase: £80, Loveislandshop.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezF8k_0acrvPYm00

Want to replicate that islander look while you’re holidaying in a villa? You need this suitcase. We’re here for the minimalist design and the fact you can personalise it. It has a capacity of 95l, meaning there’s plenty of space for all the clothing and accessories you’d need. If you’re looking for a matching small suitcase, or something for shorter jaunts, the Love Island cabin suitcase (£55, Loveislandshop.co.uk ) is also available.

Buy now

Love Island Official phone case: £10, Loveislandshop.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfE7T_0acrvPYm00

“I’ve got a text!” If you’re prone to dropping your phone, or just want to give your mobile the Love Island look, this is the case you need. As with the majority of the offical merch, you can choose personalise with pink, blue or orange font. It’s available for a full range of phone models, too.

Buy now

Love Island official washbag: £12, Loveislandshop.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xp26m_0acrvPYm00

While holidaying abroad might not be on the cards, for now, staycations are – so, chances are your washbag needs an upgrade. Enter this number from the official Love Island shop. It’s made from clear plastic, so you can easily see your essentials instead of rummaging around.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on water bottles and other travel essentials, try the links below:

Are you spending your summer staycationing? These are the products the IndyBest team can’t travel without

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Water Bottles#Merch#Islander#Itv#Indybest#Og#740ml#Loveislandshop Co Uk Want#Asos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

Attention, ITV: Here's How You Can Seriously Improve 'Love Island'

This article is part of Live, Laugh, Love Island, a series of pieces gearing up to Love Island’s long awaited summer 2021 return. Hear ye, hear ye: Love Island is back, back, back again, ready to ruin your social life and encourage you to stay inside when everyone you know is out having fun, and form extremely strong parasocial bonds with people whose only job seems to be “going to the gym”. Nature is healing, and so on and so on.
TV SeriesGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Faye Winter?

We all have our favourite Love Islanders from series past. Who's yours? Ovie? Maura? Amber? Siannise? Whoever it is, prepare to reconsider your personal rankings, as ITV has confirmed the next line-up for the new series of Love Island. Will your current kings and queens of romantic reality TV be dethroned by these new additions? There's only one way to find out. But new entrant Faye Winter will surely be hoping to win over the hearts of those at home while they seek love in the villa.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Here's How to Watch 'Love Island' U.K. Season 7 in the U.S.

Is there a better way to relax in the summertime than with some ridiculous reality TV? While there are, of course, a number of U.S. shows that fit the bill—Bachelor in Paradise is coming back, baby!—our friends across the pond are up on their reality TV game, too, particularly with the addictive dating show Love Island. Love Island is returning for season 7 this summer, and if you want to watch from the U.S., then the wait won't be very long. But you're going to need to some help accessing it easily. Here's everything you need to know.
Skin CareIn Style

25 Million Bottles of This French "Holy Water" Sell a Year - and It's Going to Save Your Skin This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how many moisturizers, serums, oils, toners, and eye creams you have on hand, your skincare lineup isn't complete without the miracle that is water. Drinking H2O is the key to plump, bouncy skin. Washing your face with it, preferably a micellar water that's gentler than what comes out of the tap, creates a clean canvas. And misting its purest form all over from head to toe has the power to soothe everything from sunburn, rosacea, eczema, and even razor burn.
MakeupPopSugar

Here's How a Beauty Editor Would Shop the Ulta Beauty Summer Sale

Shopping for new makeup, hair, and skin-care products can be expensive, but right now during Ulta Beauty's Summer Beauty Sale, you can score major deals on some of your favorite brands. As temperatures and humidity reach a high and beach days become plentiful, it's the perfect time to fulfill all of your sun-care needs and revamp your beauty stash so you can keep up with all of the latest trends.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Love Island’ UK in the US, So You Don’t Miss All the British Banter

If you live across the pond, you may want to know how to watch Love Island UK in the US online for free to not miss a second of season 7. Love Island UK, which is the original Love Island, premiered in 2005 on ITV, but it wasn’t until it was rebooted in 2015 for ITV2 that it became the reality TV dating show we know and love today. Since it was rebooted in 2015, Love Island UK has aired seven seasons and led to dozens of international spinoffs in countries like the United States, Australia, South Africa and Spain.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Sharon Gaffka: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Sharon Gaffka is one of the major new contestants on the brand new series of Love Island, but who actually is she?. Gaffka is just one of the ripped singletons being airlifted into the villa for assorted romantic hijinks. The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford typically works as the operations lead for the Department of Transport – but she’s hoping Cupid will be transporting some love her way this summer!
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Last year’s winners and all previous champions

Love Island is sliding back into our lives, having missed a year due to the Covid pandemic.ITV has already announced the roster of telegenic contestants who are looking for love in the sun-bleached villa, with this year’s stars including a semi-pro footballer and a civil servantYou can click here for a rundown of all the stars of Love Island 2021.Previous winners of the series have included Jack Fincham, who recently filmed a Q&A with The Independent in which he answered reader’s questions about the reality behind the hit ITV2 series.Here’s a reminder of all the winners from previous series...
TV & VideosThe Independent

Brad McClelland: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island is back on our screens for a brand new series. The ITV2 show has welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca. One such singleton is Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland. Speaking about is decision to join the show, Brad said: “I...
CelebritiesGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Toby Aromolaran?

What's a season of Love Island if there isn't a pro footballer in the mix? Last series, we had Finley Tapp - who won the series - and Mike Boateng, who also played football professionally while being a policeman. Well, this year, we already have a pro footballer announced as one of the original line-up. But the team he plays for is a bit different than usual, as he plays for a team called Hashtag United which are very social media based... Interesting. Here's what else you need to know about Toby Aromolaran.
TV & Videosheatworld

Sam Thompson's Love Island audition tape's here and WTF

It’s no secret that we’re living through, er, interesting times, so a bit of laughter is always appreciated here at heat towers. And boy, did we laugh when we saw Made in Chelsea star and social media funny man Sam Thompson’s parody of a classic Love Island audition tape. With...
TV & VideosGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Jake Cornish?

After a year of lockdown, this year's Love Islanders seem more than ready to get amongst the action. So we can probably expect even more antics caught on camera, and maybe even more drama than usual. One of those who became single when lockdown struck is Jake Cornish. And here's what else we know about the new islander, who is a water engineer...
TV Seriesohmymag.co.uk

Here’s the full Love Island 2021 line up

Love Island 2021 will start next Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2—and the starting line up of Islanders has finally been announced. The eleven Islanders who will enter the villa in the first episode have been officially revealed but there will be plenty more bombshells to come—previous series have featured up to 38 Islanders each!
ShoppingApartment Therapy

I Shop Stylish Home Finds for a Living — Here’s What I’m Loving from Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As Apartment Therapy’s resident style shopping editor, a big part of my day-to-day centers around — you guessed it — shopping. I’m always the hunt for the latest and greatest home finds, both for all of you, dear readers, and my own living space. Not only am I seeking out pieces that look the part, but that also won’t break the bank — because few things rival the rush of snagging the ultimate stylish steal on a budget.