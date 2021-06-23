Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFe0a_0acrvM9p00

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation .

The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.

Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.

“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of hundreds of thousands of people,” the former International Development Secretary warned.

But Mr Johnson – while noting Mr Mitchell’s “expertise” on the subject – nevertheless insisted he was wrong about £4bn-a-year aid cuts.

Pointing to the aid budget still standing at £10bn, despite the economic emergency caused by the pandemic, he told the MP he did not “accept the characterisation” he had given.

“People of this country should be very proud of what we are achieving,” the Commons was told.

Earlier this month the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle attacked Mr Johnson for refusing to allow the vote promised last year – because, the rebels say, he faces certain defeat.

Mr Mitchell urged the prime minister to “accept and respect” the Speaker’s instruction with a “meaningful vote” before the summer recess, starting in late July.

But, instead, Mr Johnson referred only to a general “estimates” vote – on all government spending – which would not be a specific clash on the aid cuts.

The World Health Organisation warned last week that 280 million lifesaving tablets are likely to expire and have to be incinerated, because UK aid money has been stopped.

It will leave millions of the world’s poorest people at risk from so-called “neglected tropical diseases”, including elephantiasis, trachoma and Guinea Worm.

They are easily preventable but, without treatment, “kill, blind, disfigure and maim”, WHO warned.

It is among numerous bodies agencies alarmed by the impact of slashing aid from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of national output – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, possibly, the law.

The Tory rebels are demanding that the aid cut is reversed from the start of next year, but ministers have hinted it will last for much longer than that.

In April, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab , asked if the cut must be for one year only, to comply with the law – if no fresh legislation is passed – replied: “I don’t think it is quite as straightjacketed as that.”

And he repeated that funding would only be restored “when the fiscal situation allows” – amid huge pressure to hike spending on social care, education and elsewhere.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Andrew Mitchell
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Development#Commons#Guinea Worm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Dominic Cummings launches latest attack as Hancock dismisses ‘hopeless’ jibe

Dominic Cummings has launched his latest attack on Boris Johnson’s government, declaring that the “horrific decision-making” of those in power amounted to “the blind leading the blind”.The former Downing Street advisor told subscribers to his Substack page that his experience in government was “fascinating but very troubling”.“The world is so dangerous, there are so many very smart and able people - when you watch the apex of power you feel like 'If this were broadcast, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills',” Mr Cummings said.It came as Matt Hancock attempted to play off reports...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to deny plans to cut back on pensions

Boris Johnson has failed to deny that the government is considering dropping the pensions triple-lock to help pay for the recovery from Covid.The prime minister was speaking after reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering suspending the measure - under which state pensions rise in line with  the highest of prices, average wages or 2.5 per cent - for a year in order to avoid a bumper hike as pay soars in the wake of the pandemic.And reports today suggested the Treasury are considering cutting the pensions lifetime allowance or tax reliefs or introducing new taxation on employer contributions to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘rough winter’ could be ahead and cannot exclude ‘new horrors’

Boris Johnson has warned of a “rough winter” with pressures on the NHS “for all sorts of reasons”, amid warnings from scientific advisers that the UK could see another surge of Covid.The prime minister, however, insisted “it’s looking good” for the government’s plan to end all remaining legal restrictions in England on 19 July – something Mr Johnson has referred to as the “terminus point”.Last week, the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, urged the health service to brace itself for a difficult winter, saying it was his expectation “we will get a further winter surge” of coronavirus, or...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Boris Johnson says July 19 still 'looking good' for lockdown easing

Boris Johnson has said that July 19 is still “looking good” for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, in spite of rising virus cases. The Prime Minister said the date looked set to be the “terminus point” for England’s lockdown even though hospital admissions were increasing, with more patients in intensive care.
WorldTelegraph

West End is on the brink of collapse, theatre owner warns Boris Johnson

One of Britain's most influential theatre owners has challenged Boris Johnson to "walk down the Strand and feel the pain" as industry leaders pile pressure on ministers to release the findings from their live event pilot scheme. Sir Howard Panter, the co-founder of the world's largest commercial theatre company, Ambassador...
WorldBBC

Boris Johnson dismisses rape concerns as jabber, says Labour

Labour is demanding an apology from Boris Johnson over a "disgraceful" remark in a clash with Sir Keir Starmer about a big fall in rape prosecutions. Questioned about the government's record, in his final answer at PMQs, Mr Johnson said: "They jabber, we jab." Labour's Jess Phillips said the remark...
Income Taxinews.co.uk

Boris Johnson has made two dozen spending pledges which need to be funded despite Sunak’s plan to cut deficit

The Government has made at least two dozen spending pledges which have yet to be funded, opening the door to further tensions between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The Chancellor has pledged well over £200bn to deal with the fallout from Covid-19 and the ensuing recession, and is keen to reduce the deficit later this year by cutting back on public spending and increasing taxes.