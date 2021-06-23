Colts linebacker E.J. Speed could create a fun battle for fans to watch in training camp
Under Chris Ballard, a player’s character has been critical in helping to shape the draft board. This is highlighted by the fact that former Green Beret Brian Decker is Director of Team/Player Development due to his unique talents in identifying players with the type of internal makeup it takes to be successful in high-pressure game situations and to thrive through the grueling, year-long training and rehabilitation process NFL player experience.www.stampedeblue.com