Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Millennials, the Wealthiest Generation? Believe It

By Allison Schrager
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials spent their early adulthood dogged by two large recessions, rising housing prices and exploding student debt. It's no wonder they're less likely, even as they approach 40, to have many of the traditional trappings of adulthood, including marriage and homeownership. But a closer look at the data and a more inclusive definition of wealth reveals this often-maligned group is doing quite well. In fact, most are doing better than previous generations.

www.bloomberg.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Retirement Income#Bloomberg Lp#Retirement Age#The Wealthiest Generation#The Federal Reserve Bank#Education#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyRoanoke Times

Fewer working-age people may slow economy. Will it lift pay?

WASHINGTON — As America’s job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won’t likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. Consider that the number of working age people did...
Economystaradvertiser.com

It’s been a struggle for the millennials

It was February 2020. Brittany Jones had high expectations for the Atlanta-based Airbnb rental business she had just launched. “‘Oh wow, this is going to be great,’ ” she said she remembers thinking. “We were getting bookings fast, well into the summer.”. The 34-year-old single mom was soon pouring her...
Economyetftrends.com

Too Much Capital, Not Enough Labor

I try not to blame economists for being wrong. I think most try to interpret the data fairly. It’s easy to miss (or misunderstand) important information. So I’m surprised how so many otherwise thoughtful, data-driven analysts repeat the “unemployment benefits deter people from working” narrative while citing no data at all.
BusinessFast Company

Millennials are so sick of debt that they’re paying it off. Boomers, not so much

In the era of COVID-19, millennials and Gen Z are now the fiscally responsible members of society, while baby boomers spend, spend, spend. LendingTree, an online loan marketplace, conducted a study that analyzed over 340,000 anonymous credit reports from their users. Remarkably, millennials reduced their average amount of debt by $9,117 between 2019 and 2021. This was largest decrease in money owed by any generation group. For Generation X, the average debt declined $3,770, while for Gen Z it declined $2,500, a smaller dollar figure but representing a higher percentage of the age group’s total debt, according to LendingTree.
LifestyleNBC San Diego

Here's a Guide to Build Wealth, Decade by Decade

There is never a better time to start building wealth than the present. Yet how to go about it depends on your age. "The better job you do with creating your financial security, the more flexibility it provides you to make better choices in the future," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Florida.
Real Estategreenbuildermedia.com

On the Minds of Millennials

Green Builder Media’s recent survey of hundreds of millennials provides groundbreaking insights into their home buying choices and behavioral patterns. What does this audience segment really want?. According to COGNITION Smart Data, Green Builder Media’s market intelligence service, millennials (generally, persons who are aged 25 to 40) are feeling bullish...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Boomers are not to blame for millennials’ sad lives

This letter is in response to Samantha Christmann’s June 20 “Baby boomers, please stop ripping into millennials” column. Not all boomers could drop out of high school and walk into a factory job and get a job paying enough to support a family. Today’s equivalent of those jobs in service and retail were not meant to support a family on. Minimum wage was not created to support a family on.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Liz Windisch targets the financial needs of Gen X women

When Liz Windisch decided to carve out her niche financial-planning focus, she stuck with what she understands: women in their 40s and 50s, an age range generally encompassing Generation X. “I think Gen X is really overlooked in the financial planning space,” she said. “We get all this information about...
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Advice And Insights For Millennial Entrepreneurs – From A Millennial Entrepreneur

In the past 10 years, quite a few companies have been created by Millennial entrepreneurs. How are they different from say, Baby Boomer or Gen X entrepreneurs? What insights into entrepreneurship should they seek? Olivia Starling, founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Starlette Galleria shared some interesting insights with me from her point of view: a Millennial entrepreneur. First though, take a look at some research and statistics about these entrepreneurs and learn more about who they are.
Lifestyleawealthofcommonsense.com

Living Paycheck to Paycheck on $100,000 a Year

I’ve looked at data in the past that shows millennials are behind previous generations at their age when it comes to building wealth. Bloomberg’s Allison Schrager took the other side of this one:. Surprisingly, millennials in the 26-39 age range are actually better off than people at that age in...
Public HealthBBC

Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic

More than five million people became millionaires across the world in 2020 despite economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. While many poor people became poorer, the number of millionaires increased by 5.2 million to 56.1 million globally, Credit Suisse research found. In 2020, more than 1% of adults worldwide were...