Millennials, the Wealthiest Generation? Believe It

In the past 10 years, quite a few companies have been created by Millennial entrepreneurs. How are they different from say, Baby Boomer or Gen X entrepreneurs? What insights into entrepreneurship should they seek? Olivia Starling, founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Starlette Galleria shared some interesting insights with me from her point of view: a Millennial entrepreneur. First though, take a look at some research and statistics about these entrepreneurs and learn more about who they are.