Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia Fires Warning Shots at British Warship in Black Sea

By Vladimir Kuznetsov
Bloomberg
 11 days ago

Russia used bombs and gunfire in “warning shots” against a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Wednesday. A Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs in waters near the Royal Navy destroyer H.M.S. Defender and a border patrol ship fired its gun to divert it after the British vessel entered Russia’s territorial waters off Crimea and refused to heed radio warnings, the ministry said, according to the Interfax news service. Russia alleged the ship was 3 kilometers (2 miles) into its waters when the incident occurred and reversed course after the firing.

www.bloomberg.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Sea#Black Sea Region#British Warship#British Navy#The Defense Ministry#Royal Navy#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Greatest Enemy (Not China, Iran or Russia’s Navy)

The U.S. Navy has a diplomatic problem. It’s a problem that stems from the most mundane of failings: neglect of vessels’ outward appearance. The amphibious assault ships USS Boxer and Fort McHenry put into the seaport of Kiel, Germany not long ago in a disreputable state. Rust streaked their sides for all to see. The destroyer USS Gravely, one of America’s frontline Aegis surface combatants, operated alongside allied ships in a likewise parlous condition.
Military19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Could the U.S. Military Fight Russia and China At the Same Time?

The United States discarded its oft-misunderstood “two-war” doctrine, intended as a template for providing the means to fight two regional wars simultaneously, late last decade. Designed to deter North Korea from launching a war while the United States was involved in fighting against Iran or Iraq (or vice versa,) the idea helped give form to the Department of Defense’s procurement, logistical, and basing strategies in the post–Cold War when the United States no longer needed to face down the Soviet threat. The United States backed away from the doctrine because of changes in the international system, including the rising power of China and the proliferation of highly effective terrorist networks.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

On 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of Soviet Union, Putin claims he wants ‘partnership’ with Europe

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the U.S.S.R. by hailing the sacrifices made by the Soviets during the war while claiming that European security has been “dramatically degraded” amid “escalating tensions.”
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Would Have One Massive Problem in a War with China or Russia

Jerry Seinfeld could make convoys the subject of a standup routine: what’s the deal with them?. Or, more to the point, what’s the deal with navies that seem bent on unlearning hard-won lessons from past oceanic wars? Navies such as our own. The U.S. Navy leadership has reportedly informed the chiefs of the U.S. Military Sealift Command and Maritime Administration that “you’re on your own” when trying to run supplies or manpower across the Atlantic, Pacific or Indian oceans to support operations along the Eurasian rimlands. The navy can spare no escort ships to protect them.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Greatest Enemy Isn’t Russia or China

More like past success and mega dominance on the battlefield. Back in Sept. 2015, Air Force General Frank Gorenc argued that the airpower advantage the United States has enjoyed over Russia and China is shrinking. This warning comes as part of a deluge of commentary on the waning international position of the United States. The U.S. military, it would seem, is at risk of no longer being able to go where it wants, and do what it wants to whomever it wants. Diplomatically, the United States has struggled, as of late, to assemble “coalitions of the willing” interested in following Washington into the maw of every waiting crisis.
Military19fortyfive.com

Is Russia Getting Ready to Start a New Crisis in the Black Sea?

Russian has significantly increased its efforts to track and monitor the movements of NATO warships in the Black Sea. Just days after Russian warships reportedly fired warning shots that were directed at the Royal Navy frigate HMS Defender, Russian Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers had repeatedly made low flying “mock attacks” over the Dutch Navy’s frigate HMLS Evertsen. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the Russian actions to “repeatedly harass” its warship were “unsafe,” “aggressive” and “irresponsible.”
MilitaryUSNI News

Warships HMS Defender, HNLM Evertsen Leave Black Sea

Two NATO warships have left the Black Sea after operating for 18 days of exercises in the region, according to ship spotters in Turkey. British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender (D63) and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805) transited south through the Bosphorus toward the Mediterranean, according to photos shared with USNI News.
Military19fortyfive.com

This Russian Submarine Was Built to Kill Aircraft Carriers. It Accidently Sank Itself.

Service onboard a submarine is certainly not for everybody, with such an assignment requiring extended periods of time spent on board a cramped, submerged, windowless vessel. What is more, service on a submarine can come with a significant risk: any small mistake or a freak accident that would be problematic for a surface vessel can be potentially catastrophic for a submarine operating underwater. No incident better captures this reality than the freak sinking of a Russian submarine at the turn of the century.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
MilitaryWNMT AM 650

Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS Defender to...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s MiG-25 Foxbat Flew So Fast They Destroyed Their Own Engines

In the late 1960s, the USSR debuted what appeared to be the world’s deadliest fighter. The MiG-25 (NATO term “Foxbat”) could outrun any fighter in the air, and indeed any military aircraft other than the SR-71 Blackbird. Bearing a wicked name, a forbidding profile, and some great stats, the Foxbat...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea

The flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the Black Sea on Thursday with two more alliance warships set to join the Sea Breeze exercises that started earlier this week, NATO announced. Frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) passed through the Bosphorus headed for the Black Sea with a...
Military19fortyfive.com

China and Russia Have the Missiles To Sink A Navy Aircraft Carrier (But Could They?)

On May 31, 2017, the U.S. Navy accepted into service USS Gerald Ford, the first of up to four new fleet carriers. The massive 1,100-foot-long vessel will eventually embark around sixty aircraft, including twenty-four F-35 Lightning stealth fighters and another twenty to twenty-four FA-18 Super Hornets. It features a faster elevator for loading munitions, and new electromagnetic launch catapults (EMALS) and arresting hooks to increase the tempo of flight operations while reducing maintenance costs. All of these new perks come at roughly a $13 billion price tag—more than twice the cost of the preceding USS George H. W. Bush.