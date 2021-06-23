Cancel
Should the Knicks kick the tires on a Ben Simmons trade?

By Alexander Wilson
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why the New York Knicks should stay far away from any Ben Simmons trade talks:. Coming off a disappointing campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to make a few changes. One of those changes could involve trading point guard Ben Simmons, who is currently on a massive five-year, $177 million deal. Having signed the extension prior to the 2020–21 season, Simmons is set to earn $33 million next year at 25 years old. The first overall pick in 2016 has struggled considerably in multiple categories with Philadelphia, despite being named an All-Star for three consecutive seasons.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
711K+
Views
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
