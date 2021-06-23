Should the Knicks kick the tires on a Ben Simmons trade?
Why the New York Knicks should stay far away from any Ben Simmons trade talks:. Coming off a disappointing campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to make a few changes. One of those changes could involve trading point guard Ben Simmons, who is currently on a massive five-year, $177 million deal. Having signed the extension prior to the 2020–21 season, Simmons is set to earn $33 million next year at 25 years old. The first overall pick in 2016 has struggled considerably in multiple categories with Philadelphia, despite being named an All-Star for three consecutive seasons.empiresportsmedia.com