Lakeland, FL

City Faces Two Lawsuits Over Denying Cell Towers

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
 11 days ago
The city of Lakeland faces two federal lawsuits over decisions denying cell towers requested for southwest Lakeland, The Ledger reports. North American Towers LLC claims city commissioners improperly denied its request for a monopole on undeveloped land between Ariana Street and Lake Hunter based on citizen testimony that “lacks sufficient factual content.” In a separate lawsuit, 1 Source Towers says denial of a tower at 1800 Harden Blvd. prohibits Verizon from solving a 3.71-square-mile gap in coverage. The city is contesting both suits.

Lakeland, FL
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

