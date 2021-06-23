City Faces Two Lawsuits Over Denying Cell Towers
The city of Lakeland faces two federal lawsuits over decisions denying cell towers requested for southwest Lakeland, The Ledger reports. North American Towers LLC claims city commissioners improperly denied its request for a monopole on undeveloped land between Ariana Street and Lake Hunter based on citizen testimony that “lacks sufficient factual content.” In a separate lawsuit, 1 Source Towers says denial of a tower at 1800 Harden Blvd. prohibits Verizon from solving a 3.71-square-mile gap in coverage. The city is contesting both suits.www.lkldnow.com