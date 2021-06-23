I Hate & Love That Jumping Is In Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter revealed Granolah's real strategy all along when it came to fighting Goku and Vegeta. Before fighting the Saiyans, Granolah had been told by the Heeters that they were on the way. This had given him time to prepare for the upcoming fight, and it seemed like his preparations ended with a strategy that he would try and pick them off from afar when Goku and Vegeta had initially arrived. But as the fight against Goku continued further with the newest chapter of the series, it's revealed that he had other plans in store.