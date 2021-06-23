I Hate & Love That Jumping Is In Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
I’m somewhat of a simple man. Tickle my nostalgia a little bit and I’m sold, and one franchise that I hold more nostalgia for than most is Super Monkey Ball. The series is a pure distillation of what it means to be a video game, with the only premise or set up being that you’re a monkey in a ball, who may or may not be super, and you have to navigate some obstacles to reach the goal. It’s as simple as games get, and yet it’s one of the most engaging franchises ever made. I love it.culturedvultures.com