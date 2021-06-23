Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Creek, MI

Vigil in Battle Creek marks one year since Amber Griffin’s disappearance

By Brandon James
wincountry.com
 11 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A vigil is being held this evening in Battle Creek to mark one year since the disappearance and presumed death of Amber Griffin. On June 23rd, 2020, she was attending a party in Bedford Township that went late into the night. The 27-year-old was with her boyfriend Derek Horton, who investigators believe murdered her sometime in the early morning hours. Griffin, a mother of two, and Horton had a history of violence in their relationship. Several search efforts have been made to locate Amber but to no success.

wincountry.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Amber Griffin#Wkzo Am Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...