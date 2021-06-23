Vigil in Battle Creek marks one year since Amber Griffin’s disappearance

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A vigil is being held this evening in Battle Creek to mark one year since the disappearance and presumed death of Amber Griffin. On June 23rd, 2020, she was attending a party in Bedford Township that went late into the night. The 27-year-old was with her boyfriend Derek Horton, who investigators believe murdered her sometime in the early morning hours. Griffin, a mother of two, and Horton had a history of violence in their relationship. Several search efforts have been made to locate Amber but to no success.