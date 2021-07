North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is warning his people there is an approaching crisis related to COVID-19 and has scolded party officials saying they let this happen. North Korea had claimed to have avoided a coronavirus outbreak but the country has been suffering from a food shortage following a year of flooding, border shutdowns due to the pandemic and ongoing sanctions. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Daniel Hoffman, Former CIA Chief of Station & FOX News Contributor, about why the United States, and the rest of the world, is interested in what happens with the health of the North Korean citizens and their leader.