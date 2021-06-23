Cancel
Blaine County, ID

Wolves don’t come around people

Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

The sad shooting of a dog last week in the Boulder Mountains was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, that the camper with a gun thought it was a wolf. As someone who knows something about wolf behavior, wolves in Idaho stay away from campers and their dogs because they are aggressively hunted and trapped by humans. One of the reasons people rarely see them is because wolves know just how dangerous humans are. There is little or no likelihood that a wolf would approach in a campsite and attack someone’s dog. If a dog is roaming alone and approaches a wolf den or pack, then there could be problems.

