Ginder confirmed as SACS Superintendent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools officially has a new Superintendent. Dr. Park Ginder’s contract was approved by school board trustees last night, officially confirming his appointment. Ginder has nearly 35 years of education experience, including serving as Homestead high School principal since 2013. He has also served as the principal at Dekalb High School, Assistant Principal at Carroll High School, and Department Head and Art Teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School.www.wowo.com