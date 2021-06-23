'Please Be In Full Glam When Pumping Gas': Erika Jayne Claps Back At Casual Gas Station Pictures

After Erika Jayne made headlines when she was photographed dressed down as a gas station, the reality star hit out.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted in a casual oversized T-shirt, leggings and sneakers as she filled up her car at the gas station but the pictures soon went viral and the 49-year-old was criticized for the glammed-down look.

"Exactly," Jayne agreed with a fan who said, "y’all don’t know s**t about erika cause this has always been her when she’s just hanging with her friends. but go off i guess."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"Seriously though," she added in response to a fan joked that their thoughts every time they pump gas are "it aint glamorous, man."

Article continues below advertisement

"Pretty fabulous," Jayne replied to a fan who joked about wearing a ball gown to the gas station.

Article continues below advertisement

"Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal," Jayne concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the snaps are probably the least of Jayne's concerns amid her messy divorce and legal woes with estranged husband Tom Girardi, and many social media users were unsympathetic amid the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

"If you want people to leave you alone the answer is simple. Sell off your luxury items and give the money back to the victims. I don't care if you knew or not— but those things weren't bought with you or your husband's money. You need to give them back. K?" one user wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"When did everyone on Twitter become a f*****g expert on others personal lives? Do you actually believe this s**t?" Jayne tweeted hours later.

"There's so many layers to this divorce," Jayne said of the split on RHOBH. "It's so f***ing complicated. It's very difficult to explain."

Jayne admitted that she "did not see it ending this way" and intended on being there to "hold that man's hand until he died," but filed for divorce in November after 21 years of marriage.

Soon after, Jayne and Girardi were sued for allegedly embezzling $2 million from a settlement fund intended to compensate the families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash.

Edelson PC are suing on behalf of their clients and claimed in the suit that the money was embezzled in a "need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne," and that the divorce was actually a "sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese."

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported by OK!, Girardi is a conservatorship following a diagnosis of late-onset Alzheimer's and dementia. After he had to involuntarily file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a court-appointed trustee was delegated to control his finances.

Article continues below advertisement

The trustee reportedly believes that Jayne has "assets of the Debtor’s bankruptcy estate and/or has transferred estate assets to third parties prior to the commencement of this bankruptcy case," however, she is adamant that she does not have any community property with her ex except for some household items but "that what she does have were alleged gifts from" the attorney.

Girardi has since been embroiled in several other lawsuits.