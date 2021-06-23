Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Voting bill blocked

By CHARLES BOOTHE, CHARLES OWENS Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked the advancement of a voting rights bill this evening, with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, on opposite sides of the issue.

After expressing earlier concerns about the so-called “For the People Act,” Manchin reversed course Tuesday, voting in support of an updated version of the Democrat-backed election bill that includes changes he requested.

Manchin was the lone Democrat hold-out on the bill until Tuesday afternoon, adding drama to whether the measure would lack full Democratic support.

However, the full support was not enough as Republicans united in blocking debate on the bill, ending its advancement. A procedural vote to open debate on the legislation was defeated 50-50, falling short of the 60 votes needed to succeed.

“Over the past month, I have worked to eliminate the far reaching provisions of S.1, the For the People Act – which I do not support,” Manchin said in a statement Tuesday. “I’ve found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Today I will vote ‘yes’ to move to debate this updated voting legislation as a substitute amendment to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and participate in our great democracy.”

Manchin said the new version of the bill made voting easier.

“This compromise legislation makes it easier to vote by expanding voter access through early voting and vote by mail for those who are eligible and unable to vote in person,’ Manchin said. “Additionally, the bill has been modified to include voter ID requirements that aim to strengthen the security of our elections without making it harder for Americans to vote. Finally, this common sense compromise seeks to end dark money and increase transparency behind campaign funding by requiring the disclosure of donors making contributions of $10,000 or more.”

Capito said the election bill was a partisan power grab by Democrats.

“Simply put: this was never about getting more people to vote, but rather a way for Democrats in Congress to power grab and fix problems that do not exist,” she said in a statement after her vote against the legislation. “In addition to dozens of egregious provisions, the process surrounding this bill, including the false pretense of bipartisanship, tells you all you need to know about the motivations of the special interests who are pushing for this unnecessary legislation. I want every eligible West Virginian to exercise their right to vote, find the process easy and accessible, and ensure their vote is counted. Fortunately in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, West Virginia ran a successful election that saw increased, historic voter turnout. I am proud to stand with 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county clerks – Democrat and Republican – in defending our state’s authority to run our own elections, and I am happy to see this harmful, partisan bill fail today in the Senate.”

Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., supported the bill and said he had concerns about the actions of individual states.

“In recent years, we’ve seen states across the country enacting restrictive and discriminatory voting laws in a clear effort to make it harder for voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” he said in a statement after the vote. “It’s for this reason that I voted for this comprehensive voting rights bill. The bill would have expanded mail-in voting, increased early voting hours, strengthened the Voting Rights Act, created urgently needed federal standards to ensure no American is denied this fundamental right, and more. While the Commonwealth of Virginia has led the charge on voting rights by implementing many reforms found in this bill, too many states have refused to heed that call. We have an obligation to all those who risked their lives to protect this most fundamental of rights not to give up on this vital effort.”

Community Policy
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
160
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Early Voting#State Of West Virginia#Republicans#The U S Senate#Democratic#Americans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Clyburn 'absolutely' open to ID requirement in voting rights bill

James Clyburn, a member of House Democratic leadership, said Sunday he was "absolutely" open to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to election law reform that include a voter ID requirement -- as long as it's equitable. "We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter...
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Murphy: Voters deserve more solutions, less politicking

When I tell people that I cover politics for a living, the response I almost always hear is that people want Congress, or the Legislature, or fill-in-the-blank government entity to “put politics aside and solve problems.”. “Why can't they just do that?” people want to know. For a perfect example...
ElectionsJournal & Sunday Journal

Common Sense of Voting Rights

Let’s thank US Senator Joe Manchin for injecting some realism into the voting rights debate. Voting rights shouldn’t need to be debated, as they are enshrined in the United States Constitution. But historically they’ve not only been debated, they’ve been fought for and died for, by soldiers in war and civilians at home.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate Republicans block voting rights bill from advancing

In a 50-50 vote on Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked a debate from kicking off on the Democrats' sweeping attempt to overhaul election and voting laws in the U.S. The measure would have set a federal floor on voting standards nationwide. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest from Capitol Hill.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Republicans Block Democrats' Signature Voting Bill, Manchin Agrees to Vote To Open Debate

The Senate GOP is slated to bar Democrats' landmark legislation on voting rights on Tuesday. However, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin made a declaration that he will join his colleagues in a showcase of unity against the Republican action. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manchin will vote to set forth with debate on the measure in exchange for an assurance from Schumer that Manchin's proposed amendment with significant changes would get a vote if debate opened.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Murkowski to vote 'no' on voting rights bill

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Tuesday announced that she will vote against advancing a sweeping election reform bill spearheaded by Democrats out of fear that the legislation “does not move us further down” the path of ensuring that elections are fair. Murkowski, in remarks delivered on the Senate floor before...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Senate Democrats' Election Reform Bill Blocked on Party-Line Vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill considered a top priority by Democrats seeking to offset a wave of laws passed by Republican-led state legislatures that impose new limits on voting. The 50-50 party-line vote fell short of the 60-vote threshold...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Capitol Hill showdown looms as Republicans vow to block voting rights bill

Capitol Hill is gearing up for a showdown over voting rights with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer set to bring the “For The People” Act to a vote and Republicans already signaling their blanket opposition to the election reform bill. American Voices guest host Zerlina Maxwell speaks with Rashad Robinson, president of “Color of Change”, Victoria DeFrancesco, MSNBC contributor and Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, and Fernand Amandi, MSNBC Political Analyst, president of Bendixen & Amandi International, and host of the “Strange Days” podcast, about the battle over access to the ballot box being fought on the federal and state level.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...