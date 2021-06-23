Cancel
Jeep, Not Ford, Declared America's Most Patriotic Brand

Recent confirmation that production of the Ford Bronco was finally underway must have made the bosses at Jeep shift uncomfortably in their seats. After all, the Bronco is the SUV that is expected to severely eat into sales of the Jeep Wrangler. And while the newer Bronco has the upper hand in some key areas, Jeep still appears to have the advantage in the minds of most consumers. The company has emerged as the most patriotic brand in North America for the 19th consecutive year according to an annual survey conducted by Brand Keys. This emotional connection is important for the success of any brand, regardless of whether its products are the best or not.

