Danny Simpson signs one-year deal at Bristol City

Danny Simpson has signed a new contract with Bristol City (PA Wire)

Premier League winner Danny Simpson has signed a one-year deal with Bristol City the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.

The 34-year-old full-back spent the final two months of last season at Ashton Gate after agreeing a short-term contract in March which re-united him with his former boss at Leicester Nigel Pearson.

His new deal covers another year with the option of a further 12 months.

Simpson told Robins TV: “I could see in those two months what the future could be for Bristol City. I’m pleased that I can be a part of it from the start of pre-season and not towards the end of a season.

“I’m very pleased. I came in at the end of last season for the last couple of months and I enjoyed every minute of it – I got some games, got to know everybody, the area, players, and staff.”

Simpson, who started his career at Manchester United, joins Andreas Weimann in extending his stay at City.

As well as his title success with the Foxes, he has three promotions to the top flight to his name with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.

Simpson will be joined by former Leicester team-mate Matty James, who has agreed a three-year deal with his existing contract at the King Power Stadium drawing to a close.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who spent nine years with the Foxes and also worked under Pearson, is already plotting a swift return to top-flight action.

He told City’s official website: “Playing football with an ambition and drive is something that I want to do and with the gaffer – me knowing him and knowing what he’s about – I understand what he’s going to be looking for and what he wants to achieve.

“Hopefully we can achieve something that is quite special, and you don’t often get to do that in football. That’s (the Premier League) certainly got to be a target, 100 per cent.”