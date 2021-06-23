Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Danny Simpson signs one-year deal at Bristol City

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1bTB_0acrr2Ri00
Danny Simpson has signed a new contract with Bristol City (PA Wire)

Premier League winner Danny Simpson has signed a one-year deal with Bristol City the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.

The 34-year-old full-back spent the final two months of last season at Ashton Gate after agreeing a short-term contract in March which re-united him with his former boss at Leicester Nigel Pearson.

His new deal covers another year with the option of a further 12 months.

Simpson told Robins TV: “I could see in those two months what the future could be for Bristol City. I’m pleased that I can be a part of it from the start of pre-season and not towards the end of a season.

“I’m very pleased. I came in at the end of last season for the last couple of months and I enjoyed every minute of it – I got some games, got to know everybody, the area, players, and staff.”

Simpson, who started his career at Manchester United, joins Andreas Weimann in extending his stay at City.

As well as his title success with the Foxes, he has three promotions to the top flight to his name with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.

Simpson will be joined by former Leicester team-mate Matty James, who has agreed a three-year deal with his existing contract at the King Power Stadium drawing to a close.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who spent nine years with the Foxes and also worked under Pearson, is already plotting a swift return to top-flight action.

He told City’s official website: “Playing football with an ambition and drive is something that I want to do and with the gaffer – me knowing him and knowing what he’s about – I understand what he’s going to be looking for and what he wants to achieve.

“Hopefully we can achieve something that is quite special, and you don’t often get to do that in football. That’s (the Premier League) certainly got to be a target, 100 per cent.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Simpson
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Matty James
Person
Nigel Pearson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Manchester United#Uk#Leicester Nigel Pearson#Robins#Foxes#Qpr#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Arsenal Women sign England forward Nikita Parris from Lyon

England forward Nikita Parris has joined Arsenal from Lyon, the clubs have announced. The 27-year-old former Manchester City player is returning to the Women’s Super League after two seasons with Lyon, during which time she scored 33 goals in 53 appearances and won the 2019-20 Champions League as part of a treble.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Billy McKinlay returns to David Moyes’ West Ham coaching team

Billy McKinlay has returned to West Ham to re-join manager David Moyes’ coaching team, the Premier League club have announced. The former Scotland international midfielder, who spent seven months with Moyes during his first spell as Hammers boss, had been working as Michael O’Neill’s assistant manager at Stoke. He joins...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe signs for Swansea

Swansea have announced the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee. Piroe, 21, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit. Having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, he made 12 appearances for PSV...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Danny Rowe returns to Burton on one-year deal

Burton winger Danny Rowe has signed a new one-year contract to stay at the Pirelli Stadium for the 2021-22 season. The 29-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Brewers in February after leaving Ipswich and went on to make 15 appearances for the club last season. Albion boss Jimmy Floyd...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell signs fresh one-year deal

Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell has signed a fresh one-year deal at the club. The 25-year-old former Celtic defender has made 81 appearances in two seasons at the Crown Oil Arena. O’Connell told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to get the deal done. It has been ongoing for a...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Matty Done signs new one-year deal with Rochdale

Matty Done has signed a new one-year deal at Rochdale. The 32-year-old has played 282 times for the club across seven seasons and three different spells. Done moved to joint 10th on the all-time appearances for the club last season and will continue to move up the charts by extending his deal by a further year.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Danny Welbeck secures Brighton stay after agreeing new one-year deal

Brighton have secured the services of forward Danny Welbeck for another season after he signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club. The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this summer but the ex-England international has extended his stay at the Amex after scoring six goals during the 2020-21 campaign.
Soccerchatsports.com

Chuks Aneke: Nigeria target signs for Birmingham City on two-year deal

The 27-year-old has been in demand during the close season after he scored 15 league goals last term. Nigeria target Chuks Aneke has sealed a transfer move to English Championship side Birmingham City. The 27-year-old, who formerly played for Charlton Athletic, has penned a two-year contract and will officially join...
SoccerBBC

Gary Madine: Blackpool striker signs new one-year deal with Seasiders

Blackpool striker Gary Madine has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted club for the 2021-22 Championship season. The 30-year-old joined the Seasiders from Cardiff in 2020 and scored eight times to help them win promotion through the League One play-offs. "What the team achieved in gaining promotion...
SoccertheScore

Report: Messi to sign 2-year deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona. The Argentine will sign a two-year contract extension with the Blaugrana, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano, ending a tense year-long standoff that nearly resulted in an acrimonious exit last summer. Messi was set to become a free agent on June 30. Barcelona president...
Premier LeagueBBC

Nathan Collins: Burnley sign Stoke City defender on four-year deal

Burnley have signed defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. Academy graduate Collins, 20, made 49 first-team appearances for Stoke - including 39 in the Championship. The central defender became the club's youngest ever captain when he led Stoke against Leeds United in...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Tierney signs new five-year Arsenal deal

The 24-year-old is now tied to the club through to 2026 after impressing in his first two seasons in north London. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has confirmed that he has signed a new five-year contract with the club. The Scotland international announced the news in a live chat on Arsenal's...
Premier LeagueBBC

Ben Wilmot: Stoke City sign Watford centre-back on four-year deal

Stoke City have signed Watford and England under-21 centre-back Ben Wilmot for an undisclosed fee. Wilmot, 21, who can also play in midfield, has agreed a four-year deal with the Potters. He played a pivotal role in Watford's automatic promotion-winning campaign in the Championship last season, making 25 appearances for...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves keeper John Ruddy signs new one-year deal

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy will be part of Bruno Lage's squad next season after signing a new one-year contract. The popular 34-year-old shot-stopper – who has played 66 times across the last four years – was offered an extension earlier this month. And he will continue to be a 'focal...