Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – June 23, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 12 days ago

Henrico Schools officially becomes a “one-to-one” technology district for all students; Henrico supervisors honor Land Lover Award recipients; a Midlothian woman arrested at Richmond International Airport after trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane; a Tucker High School student earns recognition in a national history competition; the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will receive some federal funding; the Touchdown Club of Richmond honors a VMI coach.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by the Henrico County and Virginia Careerworks’ job fair June 26.)

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Sudden apparent rise in new COVID-19 cases in Henrico isn’t what it seems

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico County suddenly are rising again – or are they?. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 55 new cases in the county, the fourth straight day that new case totals had risen after a relatively benign two-month period, and just one day after the county reached the 70% vaccination threshold among adults 18 and older. Friday’s apparent new cases accounted for more than 30% of all 180 new cases reported in Virginia, according to the VDH.
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico native promoted within Virginia State Police

A Henrico native has earned a promotion with the Virginia State Police. VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle promoted Major Ronald C. Maxey, Jr. to the position of deputy director of the department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO), a role he’ll assume in light of the retirement of Major Steven L. Chumley, who held the position since June 25, 2018.
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico citizens eligible to add their information to Virginia’s 911, Marcus alert systems

Henrico citizens now may add their information to Virginia’s 911 and Marcus alert systems as part of a new voluntary database that’s designed to provide first-responders with potentially valuable information when they respond to calls for service. Citizens with behavioral health illness, mental health illness, developmental or intellectual disability, or...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico earns 2 Silver Shovel awards for economic development

Henrico County recently earned two Silver Shovel awards, Area Development’s annual program that recognizes U.S. locations that attract major investment projects and create substantial new jobs throughout their communities. The projects included the relocation of T-Mobile’s Customer Experience Center, which brought $30 million in new investment to the area and...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

GRASP awards scholarships to 26 Henrico students

GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 107 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $115,900 and 57 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $57,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2021. Among the Henrico students honored with GRASP Community College...
CollegesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – June 29, 2021

assistant professor of health psychology at the University of Richmond, has received $50,000 in grant funding from the American Society of Transplantation for her research on barriers in access to organ transplants. The goal of this research project is to help reduce disparities in access to kidney transplantation, especially for renal patients from minoritized backgrounds by improving ways of identifying those at risk for experiencing problems. The funding will provide a summer salary for Nonterah, materials and supplies, and salary support for a part-time study coordinator. Nonterah is a counseling psychologist by training whose research and clinical interests focus on behavioral medicine. She completed her pre-doctoral clinical psychology residency at Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Consortium and earned her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She joined the University of Richmond in 2017.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Bon Secours celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

Seventeen students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities from Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties recently completed their internships for Project SEARCH at Bon Secours facilities throughout the Richmond region. Project SEARCH is an international school-to-work program that helps students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities develop work skills in a real-world work...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Allen & Allen honors ‘Hometown Heroes’

The personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen recently announced 20 recipients of its Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award, including three from Henrico and at least one other with strong Henrico ties. Josh Green, Rob Reid, Ronald Gerber, Michael Robinson and the rest of this year’s class join...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Reynolds CC to expand automotive program at Henrico campus

Reynolds Community College Thursday announced that its automotive program will expand at its Henrico campus, as part of a partnership with Toyota Motor North America. TMNA recently selected Reynolds as an educational partner for its Toyota T-TEN (Technician Training and Education Network) program. As part of that joint effort, Reynolds will construct a new facility on its Parham Road Campus and relocate all automotive classes to the new space. The cohort-based program will be offered beginning in the fall of 2022.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Superintendent Cashwell receives $38,000 pay raise

The announcement of Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell’s salary increase was met with applause at the Henrico School Board’s work session Tuesday evening. Cashwell, the county’s first female superintendent, will earn an annual $255,622 salary effective July 1. Her current salary is $217,726, according to salary records for the 2020-21 school year.