Look for Sci Fi on Vuuzle.TV! We bring to your attention the movies that you can trust

bostonnews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes there is a desire to watch something where everything is well thought out, the laws of physics are not violated, no one tries to misinform and distort information. On the popular streaming platform Vuuzle.TV you can easily find such films shot in the Sci-Fi genre. In recent years, science...

www.bostonnews.net
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & Videosbostonnews.net

Vuuzle.TV has a huge movie library! We suggest you watch the series included in the TOP

When watching movies or TV series, people are interested not only in the plot, but also in the characters, and the entourage. As a result, they are happy to accept new stories about their favorite characters. As for the series, viewers get used to it and expect a sequel just out of habit. And it is incredibly convenient to watch TV series on the OTT platform Vuuzle.TV.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best retro sci-fi film on HBO Max before it leaves next week

Before 2010, nobody had ever seen anything quite like Inception. Complicated, a bit pretentious, and extremely mind-bending, it was a new breed of sci-fi blockbuster. But the idea of infiltrating people’s dreams is as old as science fiction itself. Even Spongebob Squarepants toyed with the idea once upon a time. But never has this sci-fi technique been better explored than in one 1984 film, which blends sci-fi, action, comedy, and even romance into something entirely unique you need to see to believe.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching New Sci-Fi Movie “Strawberry Mansion”

This is kind of like if someone had a fever dream and remembered it long enough to write it down and add a bit to it. But to be honest it does look intriguing in a certain way, though it’s bound to happen that it might be one of those that gets a great deal of attention only to be lost in the mix. The hope is that such a thing wouldn’t come to pass, but it’s kind of likely that it might. But the main point of the story is that in the future even dreams can be audited, meaning that one has to pay taxes on what they think and dream as well as what they do in the real world. That’s a bit unnerving to be certain, but this movie appears to take thing in a rather odd but interesting direction that shows the lead actor experiencing his own strange dreams as he pores through the dreams of an aging, eccentric artist and finds something that might lead to his own comfort and retreat from a world where everything costs something.
Movies247tempo.com

The Best Sci-Fi Movie the Year You Were Born

Science fiction is an often undervalued genre, considered lowbrow by many. Why distract oneself with films about aliens or killer robots when there are higher art forms to absorb? A good answer might be: Because sci-fi deals with the greatest fears and foibles of mankind. It is able to extrapolate any number of possible futures based on our budding technologies and forms of government. With this contemplative art form, we can imagine, for instance, what the world may look like if global warming isn’t curbed or if totalitarian regimes are left to rule.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most influential sci-fi thriller on Amazon Prime ASAP

A psychiatrist is called late at night to a nearby hospital. He’s there to see a man in a dirty suit, picked up by the authorities for screaming his head off in the street. Still screaming by the time the doctor arrives, the man warns of a threat he believes is capable of destroying all of humanity. At first glance, it’d be easy to write him off as nothing more than a total loon.
TV Seriesthatshelf.com

Foundation Trailer: A New Look at Apple TV+’s Epic Sci-Fi Series

With the premiere date of September 24 just around the corner, Apple TV+ is finally lifting the curtain on its epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s towering science fiction series Foundation. For those unfamiliar with Asimov’s highly influential tale, the Foundation novels track the collapse of a massive Empire (think the...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: ULTRASOUND, Indie Sci-fi Keeps You Guessing Right Until The Very End

Heading home during a heavy rainstorm, Glen’s car breaks down. He spots a house nearby and finds help from a chummy yet odd middle-aged man, Arthur, and his much younger wife, Cyndi. After a couple drinks and a warm shower, Arthur makes Glen an offer he cannot believe he is making, but ultimately agrees to. Back home, in the same city, a beautiful, young woman, Katie, is beginning to feel the burden of a secret romantic relationship that keeps her out of sight and stuck at home. And finally, Shannon starts a job at an unremarkable research facility, helping carry out an experiment, which soon plants a seed of doubt in her mind about what good it really is doing. As strange as it may sound, all three of these people are connected and they all lead back to the same person. How are all three of these seemingly unrelated stories connected?
Books & LiteratureWired

The Best Sci-Fi Comedy Is Existential

Tom Gerencer’s book Intergalactic Refrigerator Repairmen Seldom Carry Cash features 19 pieces of humorous science fiction. Gerencer selected the stories out of literally hundreds that he’s written over the past two decades. “If you go to Walmart, and you go into the section with the big Tupperware bins that you...
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

An Intimate Sci-Fi Experiment On Amazon As Irregular As It Is Interesting

Is a roster of extraordinary performers enough to set up a series? In the end that is the question that leaves floating in the air ‘Alone’, A quirky seven-part Amazon Prime Video experiment planned during lockdown and that insistently attacks the issues on which we have reflected so much in the last year or so (not necessarily in terms of science fiction).
MoviesKSLTV

Review: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Uses Good Premise & Chris Pratt To Make Decent Sci-Fi Movie

SALT LAKE CITY — Keeping track of all the hopeful-blockbuster movies that were originally supposed to come out in 2020, but whose release dates were delayed by the COVID pandemic, has been an adventure in and of itself. “The Tomorrow War,” a science fiction/time travel/action movie starring Chris Pratt, is one of those films that’s had quite a journey of its own.
TV & VideosNBC News

Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' is every sci-fi action movie mashed together, but with a Chris

Originally intended for theaters, “The Tomorrow War” — which premieres on Amazon on Friday — was a casualty of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Conceived as a holiday blockbuster release (it even opens with a scene at a holiday party that references “It’s A Wonderful Life”), it was shunted down the schedule to midsummer of 2021 before falling off the theatrical calendar completely. (Amazon Studios eventually announced that it had acquired the film for a streaming release in April.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Loving Chris Pratt’s New Sci-Fi Movie

Chris Pratt‘s The Tomorrow War hit Amazon Prime Video today and is currently lighting up social media. Pratt plays Dan Forester, a biology teacher and Iraq War special forces veteran who gets sucked into a bizarre time-travel adventure. The conceit is that in the year 2051 Earth is being invaded by aliens, with humanity now on the brink of extinction.
Moviesramascreen.com

Interview: Makenzie Moss Talks Working With Tobin Bell on Horror Sci-Fi Movie LET US IN

In the anticipation of horror sci-fi adventure thriller LET US IN which arrives on Demand and on Digital July 2nd, 2021 from Samuel Goldwyn Films, I recently had the opportunity to interview the star of this new film, Makenzie Moss (TV’s "The Unicorn") who plays a spirited twelve-year-old girl teaming up with her best friend to start investigating the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine.