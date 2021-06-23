Cancel
NFL

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Stephon Gilmore now holding out of mandatory workouts, do you see this progressing poorly or towards a contract extension? I feel like he will get dealt before the season, which hurts our chances for a winning season astronomically. Though, I do feel like teams would offer up some pretty great returns in a potential trade package. Especially for a team in a so-called rebuilding stage. Either way I am okay with it, as long as they give J.C. Jackson his long-term deal that he deserves, and they get a good return on Gilmore. Kaleb Travis.

NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones may have edge in QB battle after anonymous revelation

When the New England Patriots used their first-round pick on Mac Jones, many fans expected he would be eased in as a rookie. What do we mean by that?. Well, Jones, assuming Cam Newton entered the season as the starter, would win the backup job during training camp, but would otherwise hold a clipboard and don a headset until the Patriots were ready to hand him the keys of the offense.
NFL

Patriots News 06-20, OTAs, Minicamp Is About Belichick Teaching

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 06-20 this morning. Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there. Biologically, anyone (male) can be a father, but it takes time, patience, and teaching by example to be a dad. Spend time with yours today. The Patriots held its...
NFL

Patriots sign WR Devin Ross after minicamp tryout

The Patriots signed wide receiver Devin Ross on Monday, filling the last open spot on their 90-man roster. Ross participated in all three minicamp practices last week on a tryout basis. The 24-year-old spent part of last season on the Pats’ practice squad after getting released at the end of training camp and re-signing in September. Ross entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018, then enjoyed a short stint in Philadelphia.
NFL

Guregian: Leftover thoughts from the Patriots offseason

The Patriots are officially on summer vacation. The rest of the NFL is also shutting down for a few weeks, or hitting that stage shortly. To date, there’s been no shortage of compelling storylines hatching from Patriot Place in wake of the team finishing out of the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years.
NFL

Former Patriots O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia explains what team wants out of minicamp

No one outside of Foxboro understands what the Patriots want from their annual minicamp better than Dante Scarnecchia. The Pats’ former offensive line coach spent 34 of his 36 NFL seasons working in New England, arriving almost two decades before Bill Belichick became head coach. Scarnecchia retired after the 2019 season, taking home six Super Bowl rings and a lifetime of memories. He is widely regarded as one of the best O-line coaches of all time.
NFL

Patriots News Blitz 6/22: Josh Uche surprises during minicamp

ESPN Boston writes about surprise players you should know from every NFL team's minicamp, see who was the Patriots surprise player. The Boston Globe writes about the last time the Patriots had a talented rookie fighting for the starting quarterback job. Boston.com mentions that Mac Jones has reportedly been playing...
NFL

What they're saying: Post-minicamp edition

CHARLOTTE - With less than a month to go before training camp starts, it is officially prediction season. So as we ramp up for the Panthers to return to Spartanburg, we're going to periodically check in on what some national voices think about the local team. First up is ESPN...
NFL

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
NFL
EagleMaven

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Talking Xavien Howard and More

With so much recent trade history between the Eagles and Miami Dolphins it only made sense to invite Alain Poupart onto an episode of Eagles Unfiltered. Poupart is the publisher of AllDolphins for Sports Illustrated and the editor of Dolphins Digest. Anyone who knows Poupart knows his love for all-things...
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Devin Ross is in a difficult spot despite a solid minicamp

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
Baseball

Nanticoke Post 6 Patriots fall to Fox Post 2, 4-3, in opener

The Nanticoke Post 6 Patriots opened the 2021 American Legion baseball season last Tuesday in a home game against Dover’s Walter L. Fox Post 2. The Patriots led, 3-0, after the first inning when Post 2 pitcher Jeremy Nelson struggled with control and threw five wild pitches. Scoring the first run was Branden Widdowson, who opened the game with a single. Dalton Perdue walked and scored a run and Gavin Roystuart singled and came home. Nelson struck out three hitters and found his stride, holding Nanticoke scoreless for the remainder of the game.
NFL

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1063 - Post Minicamp Roster Predictions

On today's episode, Jenelle Mackie, Eli Berkovits and Dan Kotnik give their predictions on what the 53-man roster might look like based on what we've seen after OTAs and minicamps. Don't miss it!. Andy is a graduate of UW-Oshkosh and owns & operates the Pack-A-Day Podcast. Andy has taken multiple...
NFL

Analysis: Where do the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore go after his minicamp holdout?

The two biggest stories coming out of the New England Patriots’ mandatory minicamp last week were the development of first-round rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the holdout of star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. We already know that Jones will be on the Patriots’ 53-man roster come this fall, even though it remains to be seen where he will land on the depth chart. Gilmore, on the other hand, is less of a certainty.