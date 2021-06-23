Thermal Imaging Software Market is Booming Worldwide | FLIR Systems, Fluke, Infrared Cameras

Rising concerns regarding waste management across the world and limited availability of landfill sites in overpopulated countries are key factors driving market revenue growth. The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is expected to boost utilization of waste management facilities to minimize environmental degradation during the forecast period.