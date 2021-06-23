Cancel
Idaho County, ID

Lewis Otto Ulmer, 84

By July 1, 1936 - May 3, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Otto Ulmer was born at home in Clearwater, Idaho on July 1, 1936, to Otto and Muriel Ulmer. The family moved to Osburn, Idaho where Lewis, or Louie, started school. Soon after little brother Jack (Loma) Ulmer was born, the family moved back to the Kooskia area, settling on Tahoe Ridge. Louie attended the local schools, by foot, horse, or in the back of a 1939 Ford pickup and had great stories of the journey throughout the years. He played catcher on the baseball team for five years. Louie graduated high school from CVHS in 1954 with a class of 15. Later, Muriel passed, and the family was joined by stepmother, Mildred Ulmer with stepsiblings Martha (Hank) Sprute and Lee Gibbs. Otto and Mildred expanded the family together with the addition of Ivan (Shelly) Ulmer, and Mary (Tim) Johnson.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
