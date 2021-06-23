Tokenization Market is Emerging with 25.7% of CAGR by 2027 - Micro Focus International, OpenText Corporation, Sequent Software, TokenEx, Thales Group
According to our latest market study on "TokenizationMarket to 2027- COVID- Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, and Others); and Geography," the market was valued at US$ 1,159.5million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,823.7million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2027.www.bostonnews.net