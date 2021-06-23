Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs Donuts: A KP Trade, 12 Steps To Acquiring An NBA Star

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 11 days ago

DALLAS - Player acquisition is not just about free agency. In fact, in the case of the Dallas Mavericks, it’s much, much more complicated than that. And some of those complications lead to the conclusion that a Kristaps Porzingis trade creates a most viable path.

A quick sketch, Mavs Donuts-style.

DONUT 1: THE CAP Let's use $112.4 million as the projected cap figure. That's the same number we originally used to come up with Luka Doncic's five-year supermax extension being worth not $200 million, as was so often written, but rather, $201.5 million. And today? Ta-dah, everyone is using the $201.5 million.

We feel confident in our Big Calculator here. (We also feel confident Luka will sign it, present organizational woes and all.)

DONUT 2: THE PRE-THJ SPACE Let's use $34.4 mil as Dallas' cap space without having signed Tim Hardaway Jr. Yet.

We say "yet'' of course because as DallasBasketball.com has written often and with on-the-record quotes from the principles, the Mavs and Hardaway plan to stay together this summer.

DONUT 3: J-RICH ISSUE Let's figure Josh Richardson opts out of his $11.6 million deal. If he doesn't, there are other ways around this, but the opt-out would be the easiest path. (Not as easy as having kept Seth Curry - ouch - but it's the best Dallas has following that misguided trade.)

DONUT 4: NO TO WCS Let's assume Dallas doesn't pick up Willie Cauley-Stein's team option. We're going to make the argument here that the Mavs need a more reliable replacement on the roster going forward.

DONUT 5: HOORAY, A SIGNING! So ... Hardaway gets paid, say, $20 million. This is a good thing - but not "good enough'' if he ends up being Dallas' second-best player behind Luka Doncic. Hardaway is a supporting-cast member on a contender.

So how does Dallas plow through this toward that building-a-contender goal?

DONUT 6: NEW CAP-ROOM FIGURE That Tim signing leaves $14.4 million in cap room - alas, not enough to accomplish anything monumental.

DONUT 7: BACK TO THE BIG CALCULATOR So ... we circle back to the Big Calculator. If the Mavs keep KP and Hardaway, they simply don't have much room to do much else. They can make an over-the-cap trade with Richardson, maybe? And sign somebody to the full-MLE?

Nothing "monumental,'' still.

So - and this is a frustrating truth - the 2021-22 roster suddenly looks way too familiar.

DONUT 8: SO YOU TRADE KP And it is at this point where the Mavs simply must consider trading Porzingis for a piece.

A "piece''? What about a "star''?

Nope. A non-star starter in return is all you're looking for, because after all, isn't that all he is? A "non-star starter''? So a piece it is, and it has to be one that is less expensive than $30 million KP is.

DONUT 9: SQUEEZE IN SAVINGS Such a trade would be designed with this in mind: Find a way to save, say, $10 mil in such the swap. And now you've got $24 million in room. Now you are a buyer.

Find a way to save $15 million in the swap, and now you've got $29 million in room. Now you are a front-of-the-line buyer.

DONUT 10: KP 'UNTRADE-ABLE'? Nonsense. Every single summer it is established and re-established: There is no such thing as an "untrade-able'' contract. We've already written volumes about this particular target and that team where KP fits and the like. (Those stories are stacked up neatly here. ... and then there is this powerhouse examination of all the KP trade rumors, named, and yeah, examined.)

Indeed, as owner Mark Cuban begins his interviews with candidates to replace the "mutually departed'' GM Donnie Nelson (and then, in orderly fashion, to replace the resigned coach Rick Carlisle), "What would you do with Porzingis?'' ought to be among his first questions.

Sidebar: It should be pretty easy for Cuban to ask that of the next GM, as the next GM is right down the hallway.

No, Masai Ujiri will not be Cuban's first interviewee. Or his second. Or his third ...

DONUT 11: THE ADMISSION The Mavs are not particularly good when it comes to admitting errors. The trading of Porzingis - for an equal-value player (like Kemba Walker, which gives them no extra space but might still make them better) or for the aforementioned cheaper player - would be such an admission.

As it regards the Doncic-Porzingis partnership, it almost worked on the court. It did not work off the court. (At all.) Admit it. Cleanse yourself. Move on.

Maybe Donnie's departure means a clean slate in the "Admit the Error and Move On'' Department.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD By the way: None of this proposed jostling means "cap room is king.'' That's another error in judgment that the Mavs should cop to.

Being a "destination city'' is king. And if Luka Doncic cannot help his bosses be this, then Donnie Nelson isn't the only one of his bosses who should get the boot.

But being a "buyer'' can still come as a result of having the room to make a signing or to make a trade. And salvaging the Kristaps Porzingis error by trading him is a viable way to get there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jde4K_0acrpXPK00
Community Policy
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
143
Followers
376
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Donuts#Kp Trade#The Dallas Mavericks#Dallasbasketball Com#The Big Calculator#Untrade#Cuban#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavericks trade features Marcus Smart to Dallas

The NBA offseason hasn’t officially begun yet, but the Boston Celtics have been a busy team already. It all began with Danny Ainge stepping down from his executive role in the front office, only for Brad Stevens to replace him. The Celtics also traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving a void at their point guard position. Following the decision to trade Walker, Marcus Smart has been a name popping up in trade rumors.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Will Ben Simmons be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers next season?. The answer to that question is very much up in the air following Game 7 on Sunday night. Simmons and the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the East, is going home early.
Dallas, TXYardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Where Does Carlisle Rank In All-Time Top 10 DFW Coaches?

Some are in the Hall of Fame. Some have their sport’s most all-time wins. Some have multiple championships rings, flawless legacies or even enduring “How ’Bout Them Cowboys?!” mantras. But of all the head coaches in the history of Dallas-Fort Worth sports, none can boast the record of Eddie Stanky:...
NBABleacher Report

B/R NBA Expert Trade Packages for Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons

Following a 103-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers are in for an offseason of soul-searching. Eight years after then-general manager Sam Hinkie told us to Trust the Process that yielded Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, it...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s how the Heat could trade for Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis

The Miami Heat are entering what could be a very entertaining offseason for the franchise. After being knocked out easily by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Pat Riley could look to make some changes to the roster. Could Dallas Mavericks star big man Kristaps Porzingis be a potential target for Miami?
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Porzingis Trade Try: To Warriors for Kelly Oubre? Analysis

DALLAS - Long before the Dallas Mavericks faced off with the LA Clippers in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, Kristaps Porzingis was reportedly already finding himself being included in trade discussions. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Mavericks approached the Warriors before the March trade deadline...
NBANBA

Next generation of stars step into the spotlight in conference finals

The downside of so much fresh blood in the NBA playoffs with just four teams and two rounds left is, well, sure, the absence of so much stale blood. Which might sound fine until you realize how many household names no longer are participating – LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and even newer familiar faces such as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum.
NBACBS Sports

NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Celtics to hire Ime Udoka, per report; Rick Carlisle leaves Mavs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: 3 trades to acquire Ben Simmons

Dallas Mavericks Ben Simmons Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks are facing a transformative offseason after back-to-back first-round playoff exits. The departure of their president of basketball operations and head coach added an unexpected element of change. Dallas will be looking to upgrade their roster and build a title contender around Luka Doncic. The future of Kristaps Porzingis figures to be a central theme of the retool for the Mavs. Will they trade him or attempt to figure out how to maximize his talents?
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Former Lausanne star starring for suns in NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the topic of Memphis hoopers, how about Cam Payne. The former Lausanne Lynx showing out in the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns. Payne running the point while Veteran All-Star Chris Paul is out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In game two of the...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Trae Young joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in history; Ben Simmons fake trades flying

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. It's worth noting that this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.
NBAYardbarker

A New Mavs Era: Will Harrison & Kidd Attract Star Talent To Dallas?

The Dallas Mavericks made it official on Monday by formally announcing the hirings of new GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. While the Harrison hire has mostly praised, the Kidd hire has been scrutinized by many, not only because of Kidd's previous personal baggage, but also because he just hasn't experienced a lot of success as an NBA head coach up to this point.
NBAYardbarker

Why Cuban Won’t Seek Compensation From Mavs ‘Trade’ of Coach Carlisle

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle opted to resign from his position. The team still holds the rights to his deal as a result. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon , the Mavericks will 'not seek any compensation' from a team that...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Dallas Could Re-Open Trade Talks With Warriors Involving Two Stars

The Mavericks could revisit a trade involving Porzingis and Oubre. Porzingis' durability is questioned after injury-plagued seasons with the Mavs. Oubre may get a starting nod with the Mavs but needs to co-exist with Doncic. The future of Kristaps Porzingis with the Dallas Mavericks is sketchy, and most are under...
NBAThe Ringer

The Best Prospects and Potential Trades in the 2021 NBA Draft

On this episode of The Void, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor conducts a mock draft for the first four picks of the 2021 NBA draft and gives prospect breakdowns for Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, and Jalen Green. Then he discusses some other potential lottery picks to keep an eye on, including Davion Mitchell, Scottie Barnes, Alperen Sengun, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, and Corey Kispert.