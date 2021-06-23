Cancel
Photonics Market worth $837.8 billion by 2025

 12 days ago

According to the new market research report "Photonics Market by Type (LED, Lasers, Detectors, Sensors and Imaging Devices, Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components, Consumer Electronics & Devices), Application End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The Photonics market is estimated to be USD 593.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 837.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1 % between 2020 to 2025. The Photonics market is driven by the growing application of photonics-enabled products in the healthcare sector, information and communication sector, and industrial sector.

